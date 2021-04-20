April 18-24 marks the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a news release said.
This year’s theme, “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities,” stresses the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime. The criminal justice system along with victim service professionals, businesses, healthcare providers, educators, policymakers, houses of worship, and a host of other social and civic organizations can work together to ensure that survivors of crime receive not only the justice but the services and support they need, the release said. This not only helps the individual heal, but it also improves community safety and well-being.
“With this in mind, we are here to help. Our office provides comfort to victims and their families throughout criminal court proceedings. Our advocates serve as a reminder that victims are not alone to face the physical, mental, and financial devastation of crime without the services and support they need,” Tameka T. White said.
The Tri-Parish Victims’ Assistance program provides services to victims of crime with active cases in the 21st Judicial District: advocacy; education; emotional support; case notification for felony and domestic cases; court escorts; and a domestic violence prosecution unit.
Anyone in need of these services should contact their local district attorney’s office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If you are a victim of crime, we believe you have rights. Our Tri-Parish Victims Assistance Program is available to provide information and emotional support as your case proceeds through the criminal court system. It is important that the criminal justice system provide the same consideration to victims that is afforded to criminal defendants,” District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said.
The office will hold a virtual recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on its social media platforms and will share information daily, including opportunities to get involved. For questions, contact Tri-Parish victims assistance coordinator Tameka T. White or a victims advocate at Tangipahoa Parish, (985) 748-7890; Livingston Parish (225) 686-3070; or St. Helena Parish, (225) 222-6159.