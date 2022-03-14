When the planners of Walker’s first “Fly A Kite, Fish, Shop and More Day” visualized the event they could not have possibly known that wind, a major ingredient when attempting to fly a kite, would arrive with more gusto than anyone could possibly have imagined.
During the night preceding the event, at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Saturday, March 12, a cold front blew through the area bringing with it frigid winds that made kite flying, an already somewhat exacting art, even more difficult. Despite the cold and the wind, several dozen kite enthusiasts decided to ply their skills.
A bright blue sky devoid of clouds and blessed with sunshine served as a backdrop for the colorful kites launched by the participants.
Besides the kites, visitors to the park could shop for craft items, farm produce and savory eats offered at numerous food trucks and booths. After the opening of the event at 10 a.m., a steady flow of participants began to arrive.
At midmorning potential anglers had not yet shown up at the lagoon that was recently stocked with rainbow trout by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
One of the early kite flyers, Matt Hebert, had little trouble making his kite sail into the wind. Hebert was at the gathering to man a food outlet selling Cajun food items including boudin, cracklins and sausage. Bylane Hebert, who was also working the booth, said early customers mostly purchased hot cups of coffee but she said that their products sell very well at area farmers markets and festival and she anticipated a busy day at her stall.
Alicia Reynolds and Madelyn Lyons, attempting to fly elaborate kites, were being challenged by the wind but they cheerfully kept up their attempts to send their kites into the sky. Both kept laughing at their failed attempts at flying their kites but said that they were having a good time anyway.
Richard May was one of the more successful kite flyers. He chose to fly a conventional kite and had no trouble sailing his kite high into the blue sky. May said he has enjoyed flying kites all his life and recalled his youth when he said he would make his own kites. Looking up into the sky, he remarked, “I don’t know why young people don’t fly kites much anymore. When we were kids, we loved to fly kites … it was fun, it taught us how to do things and kept us outdoors. I guess kids today are too busy playing video games and watching television. Kite flying seems to be something of a lost art but I still do it. This wind is rough, but it hasn’t kept me from keeping my kite up. “
May had praise for Sidney Hutchinson Park, the City of Walker has done an excellent job of improving and maintaining the park.
Back to the food vendors, Sue Perkins with “Loads of Loves” was busily selling her homemade breads, including sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and other baked treats. She said she has always enjoyed baking and for many years baked for family and friends. “Everyone seemed to enjoy my baking so much I decided to start selling some things. I got a pizza oven and that helps me with my baking. I make my own yeast and everything I sell is home made,” she explained.
Perkins said that she sells her products in the Denham Springs area and at festivals and farmers markets.
Beautiful wreaths brought color to the “Big time Fun” booth of Lacey Mikell, who said that making wreaths and other decorative items is a full-time job.
Despite the cold, Caili Frey could not resist purchasing a snow cone from a vendor offering frozen treats. Caili, the daughter of Wade and Lisa Frey, wasn’t wearing a coat in contrast to almost everyone else participating in a day in the park.
Lisa Frey, the administrative assistant to Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson, said that despite the wind and the chilly weather, the day was off to a good start and she added that those who had ventured out for the occasion seemed to be having a good time.