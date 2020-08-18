On Aug. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Denise D. Rollette, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Rollette is the owner of Rollette Chiropractic Center.
The Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners serves to license and regulate chiropractors in the state of Louisiana.
Randy T. Clouatre Sr., of St. Amant, has been appointed and Blaine J. Sheets, of Gonzales, has been reappointed to the Pontchartrain Levee District.
Clouatre is a maintenance manager at REG Geismar and will represent Ascension Parish.
Sheets is the owner of Specialized Industrial Maintenance and will represent the Canadian National/formerly Louisville, New Orleans and Texas Railway Co.
The purpose of the Pontchartrain Levee District is to operate, maintain and protect the federal levee systems, specifically authorized and constructed flood control and hurricane risk reduction projects. The district’s function is to ensure the Mississippi River Levee and Hurricane Protection Levee structural integrity are not compromised in any way so that they will function as constructed and designed by the federal government when necessary to prevent or mitigate flood damages throughout the six east bank parishes of this district.