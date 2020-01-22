Hammond Eastside Magnet announced its two Students of the Year for 2019-2020.
Amaiyah Griffin, daughter of Chauncey and Tyroneca Griffin, has been named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s 8th Grade 2019-2020 Student of the Year.
Amaiyah has been on the honor roll her entire educational career. She is on the cheerleading squad, president of Junior Beta Club, co-manager of the boy’s basketball team, and is portraying “Mother Abbess” in the school's upcoming production of “Sound of Music.”
Amaiyah has four siblings and a dog named Pepper. Her mom, a Southeastern Louisiana University graduate, works at Hammond Eastside as a magnet school teacher. Her dad, a St. Augustine graduate, works as a vocational instructor for AMIKids YouthBuild, of Baton Rouge.
Yurmajesty Garrett, daughter of Terry and Starr Garrett, has been named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s 5th Grade 2019-2020 Student of the Year.
Her favorite subject in school is English Language Arts. She has been honored for perfect attendance as well as for achieving a 4.0 GPA. She has been an honor roll student since the first grade. She is a member of her school choir, in which she performed at Southeastern Louisiana University's Jolly Jingles Market. In March, she will be performing in her school's production of "Sound of Music." She has been a part of Hammond Eastside's "The Company" since the first grade. Once she graduates from high school, she plans to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and major in theater and performing arts. Her dream is to perform on Broadway.
She has a twin brother and a 1-year-old brother. Yurmajesty comes from a family of entrepreneurs and artists. Yurmajesty has been an artist and entrepreneur since the age of 7. She is the youngest member of the Business and Professional Women Association.