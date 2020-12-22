DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Chamber announced the 2020 recipients of the Women’s Leadership Awards on Dec. 11 at the Women’s Leadership Event.
The event featured speaker Tina Schaffer, regional vice president of Human Resources of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; a green belt in the Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt system; and a fitness instructor.
The awards were presented to five women who live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish and have exhibited excellence in their area of expertise and paved the way for the success of other women, according to a news release. Each of the recipients took a few minutes to tell the audience about the challenges they have faced and the events that have led them into being leaders.
The recipients:
Kathleen Abels: CEO, TARC
Abels has been in her position for over 11 years. As CEO for TARC, she has participated in many events to inform the community of services that are available for individuals with disabilities and their families. She speaks at many leadership conferences to discuss her role as a single mother of a child with a disability in hopes of inspiring other women. Abels has served as mayor and alderman for Killian and now is the first female elected constable of Killian.
Abels’ community involvement includes participating in March of Dimes with her son, planning the annual Very Special Miss Louisiana Pageant, the Tickfaw River Regatta for TARC and the Penny Power event.
Tiffany Gueho Sicard: HomeKey Mortgage
Sicard has faced many challenges to get to where she is today. Being a single mother of two never stopped her from achieving her dreams. The 2016 flood may have gotten in the way, but while trying to rebuild, a national mortgage company reached out to her to open her own branch. HomeKey Mortgage was established, and she now co-owns and operates two full mortgage-lending branches.
Sicard’s community involvement includes funding and creating Buddy Benches, volunteering with the annual Walker City Police Uniform Drive, being a part of the Drainage Initiative, the Chamber’s Litter Initiative and more. She also serves on the Leadership Livingston Alumni Council.
Michelle Babin Tranchina: St. Michel Day Spa
A spa owner and licensed massage therapist for 20 years, Tranchina says being a business owner was never a dream of hers but now she has a successful business with a staff of 20. Her business has received many awards for its great success. Besides being a woman business owner, she loves giving back to her community.
Tranchina helped start the Full Tummy Project and has helped plan the Blanket Drive for The Council on Aging. She and her daughters have delivered over 100 food bags to French Settlement Elementary and Maurepas School for over five years, and she also serves on the Leadership Livingston Alumni Council.
Chasity Sibley Chauvin: Livingston Parish school system
Being in her position for 17 years, Chauvin has made an impact to those around her. After three years of being an educator, she was chosen to be the French Settlement Elementary School educator to mentor all first-year teachers. She was also the only educator at her school nominated to mentor Southeastern Louisiana University’s student-teachers.
Chauvin and her Leadership Livingston group are working to build a playground in French Settlement. She volunteers at the Council on Aging, The Foster Village, Mighty Moms and the Registrar of Voters Office. She is writing a book titled “Teaching our Children to Be Givers” and plans to have it finished by next year.
Zorraine M. “Zoey” Waguespack: Retired 21st Judicial District Court judge, Legacy Award honoree
Waguespack was the Division H Judge of the 21st Judicial District in Louisiana. She was first elected to this position on Nov. 2, 1998, and she retired Dec. 31, 2014. Ever since she was in sixth grade, she knew she wanted to be a lawyer. When her youngest began driving, she went to law school — at the age of 45. She finished law school as valedictorian.
Waguespack began her career as law clerk, first for the Legislature and then for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. She later practiced as an attorney for the Livingston/Denham Springs Mortgage Housing Authority and for the Livingston Activity Center. She also worked as a partner of the Waguespack and Ott Law Firm and spent 10 years as a magistrate judge for Walker. In 1998, she was elected to district court, where she presided over the Livingston Parish Drug Court.