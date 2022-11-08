Arts Council sets Holiday Marketplace
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring a wide variety of artistic creations for holiday shoppers. The art-inspired works include various mediums such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, hand-thrown pottery, and fabric arts that include numerous quilted items, The items will be on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The Holiday Marketplace is scheduled to run from Nov. 12 through Dec. 23.
Visit ArtsLivingston.org for more information.
Kids' watercolor scarecrows painting workshop Saturday
Join artist instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a painting workshop.
Kids ages 6 and older will learn basic drawing and painting techniques using watercolors to paint a scarecrow design at the workshop hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
No previous experience necessary. All supplies included.
Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing. Registration deadline is Thursday and can be completed at www.artslivingston.org.
Class fee is $10.
Decorate cookies at workshops for kids, adults
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting holiday cookie decorating classes designed for children ages 6 and older from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
This class will be fun for kids who aspire to learn basic decorating techniques as well as those who want to do it their own way.
The fee is $35 for one child, and includes all supplies.
Leave with eight decorated cookies. For an additional child add $10; this will include an additional 4 cookies and decorating supplies.
Adults can learn the skills needed to decorate cookies Nov. 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with instructor Shelly Frederick.
The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. You will leave with a half-dozen decorated cookies.
Registration is required as seating is limited. Visit www.artslivingston.org to register.
St Francis Episcopal Church plans Taize service
Join St. Francis Episcopal Church for a Taize service focused on thanksgiving at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 726 Maple St., Denham Springs. Taize is carried out by candlelight and is a service of prayers said, sung and offered in silence.
Veterans parade and banners
The city of Walker announces its Veterans Parade to roll at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The parade lines up in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on La. 447 South, and turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School.
There will be a free meal for the veterans and their spouses provided by the Monsignor Gassler Assembly 319: Patriotic 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus.