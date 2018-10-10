Springfield High School announced its homecoming court. The Queen was to be announced during halftime at the Friday, Oct. 5, game against Pope John Paul. The court includes, from left, sitting, freshmen Chelsey Michelli, Jade Brignac and Bryana Gibbs and sophomores Skylar Kobitz and Olivia Davis; standing, middle row, seniors Kaylie Dorsey, Molly Sullivan, Meghan Edwards and Shana Abels; and back row, juniors LeAnn Threeton, Tabitha Lobell and Mackenzie Porter. Sophomore Wal'Deyunna Lee is not pictured.