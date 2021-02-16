HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center providers to select Sidreka Martin, of Jewel Sumner High School in Kentwood, and Landon Neal, of Oak Forest Academy in Amite, as Student-Athletes of the Winter Season for November through January.
Sidreka, a junior, plays center for the Jewel Sumner Cowgirls basketball team and has a 3.36 GPA.
Sidreka, who has played basketball for one year, averages 4 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist per game.
“Sidreka is always encouraging her peers to push themselves to make better grades and be better athletes,” Cowgirls basketball coach Kara Corkern said. “She also inspires them to be good people and make positive choices.”
Landon is a senior at Oak Forest with a 4.0 GPA.
A shooting guard and defender, Landon averages 17 points per game. In the Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 29 matchup versus Wayne Academy, Landon surpassed his average by scoring 19 points in the first quarter.
“Landon is extremely respectful of his coaches, teammates and faculty. He’s always looking to lend a helping hand, and I love watching him mentor younger players on what it takes to become great young men and balance academics with athletics day-to-day,” basketball coach Curtis Matherne said. “Landon is an absolute joy to coach and have around.”
Off the court, Landon belongs to the Beta and Interact clubs. He serves on the Prom Committee and placed first in the District Literary Rally. He also plays competitive soccer.
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher, excel in athletic competition, participate in school and community organizations and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers.
In May, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a Student-Athlete of the Year from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available at www.northoaks.org/studentathlete or can be requested by calling North Oaks Sports Medicine at (985) 230-5248.