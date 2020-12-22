HAMMOND — Tyler Brignac has been promoted to postoperative director of North Oaks Medical Center, bringing 10 years of patient care and management expertise to his new role.
The hospital’s verified and certified Level II Trauma Center will remain under Brignac’s auspices as it has for the past four years. He will add the responsibility of leading the Ortho/Neuro, General Surgery and Surgical Intensive Care Units. As director, he will oversee staff education, clinical practice supervision, maintenance of appropriate care resources, budgeting and compliance with applicable regulations, policies and procedures.
“Tyler has forged strong working relationships with our staff at large and excels at coordinating patient care across multiple areas of the health system. No doubt, this will continue to serve him well in his expanded role,” said Terri Lewis, vice president of Emergency and Surgical Services at North Oaks Medical Center. “He is truly dedicated to our patients, his profession and improving lives.”
Brignac earned a master’s degree in business administration through Southeastern Louisiana University. He completed both an associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing through Our Lady of the Lake College in Baton Rouge.
He joined the North Oaks trauma team as a performance improvement nurse in 2015. One year later in 2016, he was promoted to trauma program manager.
Before joining the North Oaks team, Brignac gained experience providing critical care to surgical, trauma and neuro patients and as a nursing supervisor at health systems in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and New Orleans.
Brignac promotes preventive education and community outreach. Under his guidance, North Oaks Medical Center partners with the Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, University Medical Center, Louisiana State Troopers Foundation and others to offer the Sudden Impact program in local high schools. The program strives to prevent fatalities and injuries from impaired, distracted and/or unrestrained driving among teen drivers.
Using the teaching tools and resources of the national “Stop the Bleed” program, Brignac and his team are in demand conducting trainings for first responders and members of the public on proper methods for applying tourniquets and packing wounds. These techniques help give trauma victims a fighting chance and buy time to transport them to a hospital to receive treatment.
Brignac contributes to the planning of North Oaks’ annual “Play it Safe” event, which offers sports, home, outdoors and vehicle safety information to more than 500 families through activities and demonstrations.
He helps orchestrate an annual Trauma Symposium, which offers continuing education for nearly 200 physicians, nurses and first responders on best practices for treating trauma patients.
Brignac is the hospital’s liaison to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. He serves on the National Conference Planning Committee and Continuing Education Committee of the Society of Trauma Nurses and the Pre-hospital Trauma Operations Committee for Region 9 of the Louisiana Department of Health. He also co-chairs the Northshore Safety Coalition Young Drivers Committee.