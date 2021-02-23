A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office helicopter malfunctioned upon take off, injuring two Livingston deputies and a St. Helena Sheriff's Office deputy Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard.
The three deputies were hospitalized with "minor to moderate injuries" but were later released after examination, according to a LPSO spokesperson.
"Fortunately, they were able to walk away from the incident without serious injuries," Ard wrote. "For that, I am very thankful."
LPSO was assisting the St. Helena office with an active investigation in Greensburg when the helicopter malfunctioned during take off with the three deputies on board around 2 p.m.
LPSO is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the crash, Ard wrote.