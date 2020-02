Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, opens in Denham Springs, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand opening celebration Feb. 10, 2020. The store is moved from 1683 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, to 10230 Cassle Road. Anthony LaMonte is the store manager of the new 55,000 square-foot store. Rory Tharp is Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. district manager.