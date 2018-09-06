The new band director at Denham Springs High School left a job at a Texas school district five years ago while police investigated whether he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Vincent Fortado was not charged with a crime. A police report said the band teacher admitted developing a close relationship with, and sending "flirty" text messages to, a high school student, and asked her to delete text messages, which she did. It wasn't clear whether Fortado quit or was fired. The police report refers to Fortado resigning but also mentions a "termination letter" and the teacher's response to it.
Fortado said he disclosed the allegation while seeking the Denham Springs job, but a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish School District said she could not confirm whether Fortado had done so, calling it a personnel matter.
"He went through the same scrutiny all employees go through," spokeswoman Delia Taylor said.
Prospective employees are required to consent to a background check and disclose whether they were discharged or resigned from a position "as a result of an allegation of unlawful behavior involving a child, including, without limitation, unlawful sexual behavior," according to an application packet provided by the school system.
The school's principal, Kelly Jones, referred questions about Fortado's hiring to the school system's human resources director.
"My only comment is that Mr. Fortado has done an outstanding job in performing his duties in the short time he has been with us," Jones wrote in an email. Fortado began his duties this summer.
As of Thursday, he remained an employee of the school system, Taylor said.
Fortado said in an interview he told school officials about the investigation but would not talk further.
"That was resolved a long time ago and I have moved on past that," Fortado said.
A police investigation
Texas police opened an investigation while Fortado was a band teacher at Brazoswood High School, which is part of the Brazosport Independent School District located along the Gulf Coast west of Galveston. The school serves grades 9 through 12.
He was suspended from the school March 26, 2013, and Clute Police began investigating the next month, according to a 30-page investigation report obtained through a public records request to the Clute Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the school.
The Brazosport school system did not respond to questions by deadline.
According to the report, police had received an anonymous tip that the teacher had sex with a student. A detective who interviewed several students, school officials and parents identified two possible victims but was unable to corroborate the tip.
No charges were filed. Both students denied having sex with Fortado, and one took a polygraph to that effect.
The investigator did note that the band teacher grew very close to a female student whose name is blacked out in the report because she was under the age of 18.
The student told police she developed a relationship with Fortado as a mentor, because she was having trouble at home and after a breakup with her boyfriend. Suddenly, the relationship grew uncomfortable, she told police.
"She thought they were being really good friends and that she finally found someone that understood what she was saying, and then just one day, he was telling her he had feelings for her," the report says.
The girl told police that one time she stopped by the band hall to pick up some things after she had gone running. She was dressed in sweaty running clothes and felt "disgusted with herself," according to the report.
"She said he said when he sees her in running clothes it makes (him) think things he shouldn't," the report says. "She said that is when she said to herself that it was not OK."
She also told police that he had also asked her if she ever had sex.
Later on, she told police, he asked her to delete text messages between them and sat with her while she did it. She maintained to police there was never any kissing or sex. He touched her leg and hand on a couple of occasions "like he was comforting her," according to the report.
Fortado agreed to an interview with police, which he conducted with an attorney present, according to the report.
In the interview, Fortado told a detective he was trying to mentor the girl, saying she had trouble fitting in and felt depressed to the point of having thoughts of suicide.
"He said that was his biggest error, trying to handle this on his own," the report says.
He told the detective it was she who admitted having feelings for him, and not the other way around.
"He said in a way he crossed the line with (the girl), because he wanted her to feel good about herself," the report says. "He said after this when she told him she had feelings for him, he was scared, kind of went along with it until the Monday after spring break when he told her no, we can't do this."
Asked about making the student delete texts, Fortado said it was a "gut, scared reaction."
"He said a couple of them (the texts) were on the flirty side, intended to make her laugh, compliments on her appearance, but it was never sleazy," the report says.
Fortado acknowledged showing poor judgment.
"Fortado denied any type of sexual conduct or inappropriate physical conduct with the student. He basically feels like he messed up trying to be friendly and trying to help the girls," the report says.
School emails did not reveal any sexual or inappropriate messages, according to the report. In the interview with police, Fortado offered his cell phone to police so deleted messages could be retrieved. The report does not say if that was done and does not include transcriptions of any text messages.
A colleague of Fortado's told police the girl had confided in him that the teacher made her uncomfortable.
"She made mention of talking with him in his office with door and blinds closed and that sometimes he would put his hand on her leg or shoulders and she felt it was inappropriate," the report says.
The colleague also said Fortado told him that he was "wrong in his actions, that he let a situation become more personal than a student/teacher relationship should be."
Student-teacher relationships
Livingston Parish Public Schools has a policy in its employee handbook that prohibits electronic communication between students and employees that is not directly related to school matters. Any communication on social media or that is inappropriate in nature must be reported to administration, according to the policy.
Richard Baker, assistant director of LSU's School of Education, said there is a reason to discourage personal communication between students and teachers.
Baker, who supervises the university's student teaching program, said he warns the student teachers against communicating with students except through an official school email address. It should never be on social media or by text message, he said.
Baker said such a policy is in place to prevent "bad things" from happening and to keep interactions from being misconstrued.
School district employees also must report any sex offense involving minors or child abuse or neglect. The school board also prohibits sexual harassment, which also includes "suggestive comments" and touching.
World travels
After Fortado left Brazoswood High School, he was hired as a band director at Mayfield High School in New Mexico, Damien Willis, a spokesperson for Las Cruces Public Schools, confirmed.
Willis said Fortado worked at the Las Cruces school from August 2013 to May 2014, when he resigned. Willis said Fortado's personnel file does not indicate any investigations or inappropriate relationships. It is not clear if he disclosed the situation at the Texas high school when he was hired there, Willis said.
Fortado said in a prior interview with The Advocate during the summer for a feature story that he is from Metairie and was a member of the Tiger band as a student at LSU. After college, he joined the U.S. Army Band in Heidelberg, Germany, and pursued a master's degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Following these experiences, he became a band teacher at the schools in Texas and New Mexico and then departed for Australia to pursue a doctoral degree in music.
Fortado said he interviewed for the Denham Springs job from Australia.