Holy Ghost Catholic School PreK-4 holds closing ceremony Advocate staff report Jul 4, 2018 - 2:30 pm From left, students Elsie Gohres, Robert Taylor, Lily Domiano, Mason D'Antoni and Wyatt Fugarino welcome loved ones to the ceremony at Holy Ghost Catholic School. Provided photo Singing a song about months of the year are, from left, Lily Verburg, Vivienne Landry, Neely Mascair, Mason Derbins and Aubrey Mitchell. Provided photo Ty Thomas sings 'The Cowboy on the Bus' during a program at Holy Ghost Catholic School. Provided photo Hale Verburg sings 'I Caught a Big Fish,' and his twin sister Lily sang about the days of the week as they entertain the audience during Holy Ghost Catholic School's PreK-4 closing ceremony. Provided photo Lily Verburg sings about the days of the week during Holy Ghost Catholic School's PreK-4 closing ceremony. Provided photo Holy Ghost Catholic School held its PreK-4 closing ceremony May 17. To a packed audience of family and friends, students entertained with skits and songs that showed what they learned during their school year.