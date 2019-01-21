DENHAM SPRINGS — Daniel Landry called together the group of 50 adults and children gathered in Monday morning's crisp weather outside the former West Livingston High School.
"Remember Dr. Martin Luther King," said Landry, a longtime community leader. "As we march, think about someone, those who have gone on before us, those who are here with us and those who cannot march."
Children led the way, carrying a banner featuring King's photo and the slogan "Realizing the Dream. Equalizing for all." Arm in arm behind them, rows of politicians, clergy members and members of Denham Springs' black community marched and sang "We Shall Overcome," the gospel song that became the anthem of the Civil Rights-era.
Walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, they followed a short but symbolic path from the once all-black school to Roberts United Methodist, the largest black church in the city, where their voices joined with a lively choir, the words reverberating through the brick walls and vaulted wood ceiling.
So began the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Denham Springs. While small in size, the annual parade and church service are big in meaning for the black community, which makes up about 15 percent of the city's population.
"It brings the community together. It's a good time to reflect on the history and how far they have come," said Ray Riley, a pastor, educator and unsuccessful candidate for city council. Riley, the lone Democrat on the Nov. 6 ballot for the five at-large city council seats, lost to the five Republicans, all white, on that ballot. He got 13 percent of the vote, 428 votes less than the nearest competitor.
Daniel Landry, who also serves as a member of the parish’s Democratic Party Executive Committee, said in an interview that he believes the city needs single-member council districts, a long-sought proposal.
“Despite the goodwill of a whole lot of people, there’s still a misunderstanding, a lot of feeling that certain segments of the community don’t need to be represented. And to me, that’s something that has to be rectified,” Landry said.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration began in 1990, as a kind of civil rights protest in itself. For years prior, the black community had petitioned the Livingston Parish School Board to include Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the school calendar, something the school board refused to do.
"We consistently went to the school board year after year," said Fred Banks, a longtime Livingston Parish educator and chairman of the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force.
Black community leaders designed the program as an educational alternative for students and school employees who wanted to take the day off to commemorate King. The school system allowed people the day off if they attended the program, according to The Advocate's archives.
"We told them we would always have a program, so our people would know the reasons why," Banks said. "We need to understand as Americans, the education and the history of which we are and where we are."
The school board eventually started giving everyone a day off but called it "Human Relations Day," until 2003 when the board relented.
The program Monday featured a joyful service of music, presentations and preaching.
Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 were given to six black college students, and a special award was presented to the Denham Springs Community Civics and Floral Club, a group composed primarily of black women who have for 50 years helped people with food, clothing, flowers and voter registration.
"This group has done so many small things and large things for people," Banks said as he gave the award to Mary Boyd, who has led the group for more than 40 years.
Mayor Gerard Landry, City Police Chief Shannon Womack and City Council members Amber Dugas and Laura Schmitt Smith attended Monday's program.
The featured speaker was The Rev. Moses Simms, of Turner Chapel AME Church in Greensburg, who preached a message of love and fulfilling the dream King articulated of a just society.
"We are the ones who can help fulfill the dream, if we are dedicated to the service and the work of justice," Simms preached.
He said there is much positive happening in America now: a strong economy, low unemployment rate and relatively good markets. But there remains a need for equity, justice and equality.
"We have to realize that these are some of the same challenges that Dr. Martin Luther King faced," Simms said. "Dr. King envisioned a community that was not a utopian goal or some figment of his imagination. But rather, he believed that this was a realistic, achievable goal."
He encouraged people to love one another "in spite of who we are, in spite of our differences, in spite of our status."
Among the attendees who packed the church Monday morning was 19-year-old Raychelle Riley, the daughter of Ray Riley.
She said the event is important to celebrate the memory of King. But the sophomore at Southeastern Louisiana University said she'd like to see a future for Denham Springs that is more unified and includes people of all races.
"Events like this shouldn't be majority African-American," said Raychelle Riley. "Martin Luther King's dream was for everyone."