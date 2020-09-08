LIVINGSTON — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Livingston Parish Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning, a news release said.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card, according to a news release. Thanks to a partnership announced between the parish library and Livingston Parish public schools, that goal has taken great leaps via the library’s eCard program.
First announced in February 2019, the LPL eCard program provides all Livingston Parish students, teachers and educators with their own digital library card. The eCard grants access to all electronic resources provided by LPL, from resources that offer homework help to resources that offer downloadable e-books, audiobooks, movies and magazines. Additionally, eCard holders can visit their local branch to convert their eCard into a full-fledged library card to borrow books, learning kits and more.
Library Card Sign-up Month is also a great time to rediscover the library, the release said. Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to homework help, helping transform lives and communities through education. Livingston Parish Library has a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including an array of virtual programs hosted on the its social media channels.
This year’s theme is “Libraries Are Wonderful,” and DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. To sign up for a new library card or renew an existing card, visit the local branch or go to www.mylpl.info.