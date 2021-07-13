Qualifying open for Oct. 9 election
Qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is open Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16. Elections in October will include alderman for Killian in Livingston and council member for Tickfaw in Tangipahoa.
Library events
Call the branch or visit mylpl.info to make needed registration.
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Tuesday, July 20: 10 a.m., Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (ages 18+)
Thursday, July 22: 5 p.m., Movie Night/“Jungle Book” (ages 8+)
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
Wednesday, July 14: noon, Movie Matinee/“Rio” (all ages)
Thursday, July 15: 2 p.m., Movie Matinee/“Rio” (all ages)
Tuesday, July 20: 6 p.m., Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (ages 18+)
Wednesday, July 21: noon, Movie Matinee/“Beethoven’s Treasure Tail” (all ages)
Thursday, July 22: 2 p.m., Movie Matinee/“Beethoven’s Treasure Tail” (all ages)
Denham Springs-Walker Branch 225) 686-4130
Thursday, July 15: 2 p.m., Tween Tapestry Weaving (ages 8-12)
Tuesday, July 20: 5 p.m., Painting Animal Portraits (ages 12-18)
Thursday, July 22: 6 p.m., Movie Night/“Zootopia” (ages 8+)
South Branch (225) 686-4170
Tuesday, July 20: 10 a.m., Movie Matinee/“Chicken Little” (all ages)
Tuesday, July 20: 2 p.m.. Movie Matinee/“Jumanji” (ages 12+)
Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180
Friday, July 16: 1 p.m., Macramé Dragonfly Keychain (ages 18+)
Thursday, July 22: 5 p.m., Animal Amigurumi (ages 8-11)
Mattress sale in July
Walker High School will be holding a mattress and adjustable bed sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the band room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School Band.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association current exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit artslivingston.org.