Louisiana agricultural producers and handlers who obtained USDA Organic certification or recertification may qualify for reimbursement of their costs through a 2019 State Organic Cost-Share Rebate program, said Mike Strain, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry commissioner.
The rebates are available for USDA Organic certification and recertification expenses incurred between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. The program will provide reimbursements of up to 75% of certification and recertification costs, or up to $750 per year per certification category.
Producers must go through their local FSA office to apply for their federal reimbursement before submitting an application for state reimbursement through the LDAF.
“Earning the USDA Organic certification can be a costly and lengthy process,” Strain said. “This cost-share program is one way producers can offset these expenses.”
Applications must be received by close of business Dec. 31.
The program is funded through USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
The 2019 state Organic Cost-Share Rebate applications are available at www.LDAF.la.gov. Reimbursements will be on a first-come, first-served basis, based on receipt of the completed application packet, until available funding is exhausted.
For information, call Jeremy Hendrix at (225) 952-8155.