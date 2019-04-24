On April 2-4, Independence Elementary alumni visited Independence Leadership Academy to share the importance of the education they received in Independence area schools and how education has impacted their lives.
Victoria Guzzardo Bruno, of Farm Bureau Insurance, and Valerie Major Agnello, of Independence Branch Library, visited with the four first grade classrooms. Each shared the importance of the education they received while attending all Independence schools and how it has impacted their lives.
Bruno shared a book on farm life and her educational experiences, and Agnello shared stories, pictures and her report card from her years at Independence Elementary.
Attorney Cassandra Butler visited fourth-grade classrooms to discuss her time at Independence Elementary. She also discussed her military background and how that helped further her education.
Chasity Collier, principal of Independence High Magnet School, talked with the students about her education and love of Independence. The students learned about programs available to them when the move on to high school.
Luke Suarez, city council member and employee of Ragan & Massey Inc., reminisced about his days at Independence schools and his involvement with sports. He displayed some of his high school sports memorabilia and talked about his involvement on the Independence City Council.
Jakayla Watson, Southeastern Louisiana University student, visited third graders and shared her experiences at ILA and how that education has helped her plan to major in education at SLU.
Paraprofessional Marie Guzzardo read a book to students and shared her memories of Independence Elementary and the joy and love she continues to share as she works to promote education at ILA.