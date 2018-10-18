THURSDAY
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Discuss anime and manga while learning about Japanese culture.
Hearth & Home — Cardmaking: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Learn how to craft greeting cards with a personal touch in this Hearth and Home session, taught by guest instructor Connie Arceneaux.
Pumpkin Decorating: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring a pumpkin and use library craft supplies.
SATURDAY
Fall Mixed Media Pumpkins: 10:30 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. Children ages 8-12 years old are invited to join instructor Dena Olinde to make pumpkins using yarn, aluminum foil, and sharpie markers on cardboard. The cost for the class is $10 (supplies are included). To register, visit www.artslivingston.org.
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
SUNDAY
2018 French Settlement Creole Festival: 10 a.m., French Settlement Town Hall Pavilion, 16015 La. 16, French Settlement. There will be food, crafts, entertainment and a kid’s area, as well as a performance by Stone Envie, “Louisiana’s Party Band.”
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour, hear some of the history of the house as well as previous residents. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Lawyers in Libraries: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Volunteer attorneys will provide general Ask-a-Lawyer consultations, allowing patrons to ask all types of legal questions in one setting.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. Family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring your own pumpkin and use the library's craft supplies.
Decorate Your Own Pumpkin: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Have fun socializing and decorating a mini pumpkin supplied by the library or bring a medium-sized pumpkin to the library and use our supplies to create a festive fall decoration.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
OCT. 25
Teen Reads — Agatha Christie Mysteries: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Scary Stories Puppet Show: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join for a night of fun and (slightly) scary stories including shadow puppet shows adapted from two classic fairy tales: “The Wolf and the Seven Little Kids” and “Little Red Riding Hood”. After the show, stick around and create your own shadow puppet.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Join for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.
'Fleur de Lis" Mixed Media Class: 6 p.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N Hummell St., Denham Springs. Join artist Shelly Frederick and explore the world of mixed media and paint a Fleur de Lis on canvas. Cost is $40 or $35 for ACLP members. www.artslivingston.org.
ONGOING
Arts Council "Back to Nature" Exhibit: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit, “Back to Nature” for the month of October. This exhibit will feature both two and three-dimensional works in fiber in a variety of genres. On display through Oct. 27. artslivingston.org