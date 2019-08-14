The Livingston Future 5 were announced on July 30 at the Livingston Young Professionals annual meeting.
Jamie Seal was selected as the LYP member of the year for his contributions to the program’s success, according to a news release.
During the event, leadership of Livingston Young Professionals transitioned from outgoing Chairman Kevin Foster to the 2019-20 Chairman Ross Kinchen. Foster carried on a tradition started by Seal and presented Kinchen with bedazzled sneakers, symbolizing the “big shoes” he will fill as the LYP chairman.
Winners of the Livingston Future 5 include Jamie Felder, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Ashley Freeman, of Albany; Blake Harris, of Boyer, Hebert, Ables & Angelle; Nikki Lavergne, of the Livingston Parish school system; and Kacie Stewart, of Stewart Family Medicine.
“We have recognized exceptional young professionals from both the public and private sectors as well as from all corners of the parish recognized,” said April Wehrs, chamber CEO. “It’s a goal of the chamber to engage the entire parish, and we know how interdependent private and public entities are in a thriving community.”