In the spring, LSU Agricultural Center area nutrition agent Layne Langley, along with dietetic interns from North Oaks Hospital, hosted a five-week Dining with Diabetes series at North Oaks Livingston Parish Medical Complex.
Each week, participants learned how to manage diabetes through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control and label reading. A highlight of each Dining with Diabetes session was preparing and sampling diabetic-friendly recipes.
The LSU AgCenter and North Oaks Hospital announce another Dining with Diabetes series has been scheduled. The session dates are Jan. 24 and 31 and Feb. 14 and 21 with a reunion date to be set at a later time.
To participate, visit store.lsuagcenter.com/events to register and pay. The deadline to register online and pay the $40 fee is Jan. 3. Space is limited.
For information, contact Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.