Denham Springs Police Department’s K-9 Koi has received a bullet-and-stab protective vest from a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
The vest was sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald and friends and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.”
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months old. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283, has a five-year warranty and weighs 4 to 5 pounds.
For information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org. Donations can be sent online or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.