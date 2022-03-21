Aspiring artists who are not adept at drawing or creating oil or other traditional paintings but wish to create a personal, colorful and memorable piece of art just might want to try their hand at engaging in pour painting, the subject of a recent class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center.
Simply put, pour painting involves mixing various colors of acrylic paint with other liquids and then dumping the concoction on canvas stretched over a wooden frame. The results are surprisingly beautiful patterns that are fit for hanging in home or office.
Lucia Spinosa, an accomplished artist who also serves as assistant administrator to Krystal Hardison, director of the literacy and technology center, directed the sold-out class on how to create a pour painting. As simple as the process sounds, Spinosa led her class through each step that is involved in the process.
For starters, she explained the materials placed in front of each painter — plastic cups filled with paints. For the class, Spinosa chose white, blue and brown paint as the basic colors. Also in front of the painters were wooden frames covered in canvas set in aluminum pans. Completing the set were popsicle sticks for stirring and spreading the paint.
Spinosa started her lesson by explaining that one of the secrets to creating pour painting was the use of Floetrol, a white liquid that has a variety of uses in association with painting and can be purchased at a number of painting supply outlets. Floetrol, Spinosa said, allows the paint to become thinner and more fluid.
"It will make it easier for the paint to be manipulated once on the canvas, she said.” She then said that she mixed two “pumps” of a coconut oil hair product into the Floetrol. “This creates what is known as cells and it keeps the paint from mixing together and allows a higher contrast of color since oil and water do not mix,” she explained.
The mixture was then poured into each cup of paint and stirred with the popsicle sticks. Spinosa said that the mixture should be, “thick like syrup and not drippy like water.” Once the paint was thoroughly mixed, Spinosa instructed the group to then pour the contents of the three cups into the fourth, empty cup. “Do not stir this mixture,” she admonished.
Then, according to Spinosa, the fun started. The class was instructed to use what Spinosa called the “flip cup” method to create their pictures. The cup full of the paint mixture was pressed firmly against the canvas and the canvas was then quickly flipped over, the cup lifted, and the paint was allowed to follow its own course across the canvas. As the paint began to spread in whatever direction the law of gravity dictated, laughter permeated the room as the pictures began to emerge.
Pour paintings can also be enhanced by adding other colors to the first pouring and streaks of gold, silver or other colors can be added. Lines can also be drawn across the painting while it is still wet, Spinosa said.
Spinosa said that the paintings dry after about 24 hours and then can be coated with various glass or satin coatings that give the picture permanence and shine.
Pour paintings, like fingerprints and snowflakes, have the unique feature of being one-of-a-kind. Once the paint is poured on the canvas, it follows undetermined paths that cannot be controlled by the person creating the piece. No two of the paintings will ever be exactly the same.
Spinosa concedes that pour paintings do not offer a message as do conventional drawings, sculptures, oil, pastel and works of art with which one is usually associated. But she also noted that art does not always necessarily have to send a message. Beauty can be appreciated for its intrinsic value, she noted, and the pour paintings she had on display show just how attractive the paintings can be.
“What’s so great about pour painting is that anyone can do it and they can produce something very attractive. It’s a fun way to be creative,” she said.
Spinosa said she started painting conventional art while in middle school and has continued to pursue her interest in art. She primarily works with charcoals and does drawings and paintings on assignment from patrons who want specific types of art.
After seeing an demonstration of pour painting on Instagram, she researched the process, and then tried it herself. Once she had perfected all the steps, she said, she was ready to teach a class in the process.