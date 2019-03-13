Feb. 27
Janise, Jonathan: 32, 08972 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, court remand.
Donaldson, Toni Marie: 32, 43426 La. 42, Prairieville, court remand.
Joiner, Demetris: 31, 31685 Drake Road, Tickfaw, domestic abuse battery.
Bowers, Tatum: 20, 36103 Corbin Road, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Paille, Krista L.: 28, 29195 Karen St., Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Bell, James: 35, 13618 Keith St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
James, Stephen Randall: 40, 22345 Crane St., Maurepas, switched plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more.
Bourgeois, Jason: 49, 12436 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, attempt/simple burglary, two counts theft, simple burglary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hanson, Shaun: 35, 00124 Ravey St., Belle Chasse, cyberstalking.
Riley, Melvin: 39, 168 Edward Lane, Port Sulphur, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Chambless, Michael W.: 49, 29636 La. 43, Albany, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired vehicle registration, traffic bench warrant.
Jackson, Hailey: 17, 26009 Bronzewood St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Leblanc, Sidney L.: 62, homeless, criminal trespass.
Iles, Richard: 44, 10832 Tallowwood, Central, fugitive.
Barnes, Rhonda L.: 28, 25179 D Hutchinson Drive, Holden, fugitive.
Feb. 28
Langlois, Christopher: 36, 23979 Walker South Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, following vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice.
Reynolds, Dustin M.: 38, 33750 Mack Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Parker, Adam M.: 27, 15235 Springfield Road, Walker, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Merritt, Stacy Champion: 49, 25391 Lake George Road, Denham Springs, identity theft.
Broussard, John Nicholas: 44, 00357 Oak St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.
Richard, Davyn: 22, 43119 Pine Lake Drive, Prairieville, court remand.
Betts, Bryan B.: 41, 30556 Lente Lane, Albany, court remand.
Oconnor, Christopher: 43, 09622 Graham Ave., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, traffic bench warrant, speeding.
Price, William R.: 51, 33507 Duff Road, Walker, fugitive.
Oneal, Derma Brent: 39, 15067 La. 16, Amite, two counts fugitive.
Gardner, Jason Lowell: 46, 3605 Eagle Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Tarver, Nicholas David: 27, 7902 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
Ingram, Sharlotte: 27, 15231 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, stop signs and yield signs.
Bardsley, Jarred: 27, 08928 Cedar Springs Ave., Denham Springs, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, security required, possession of heroin under 2 grams.
Posey, Shelly Raye: 31, 24316 Oma Harris Road, Denham Springs, speeding, failure to appear, theft.
Sanders, Jessica Scott: 36, 30150 La. 16, Denham Springs, probation.
Sprinkle, Tommy: 40, 03947 La. 64, Lexington, Alabama, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kennedy, Cameron: 18, 19644 Lorraine Drive, Livingston, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Horner, Amber: 36, 7445 Springfield Place Ave., 1, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Traylor, Mekell: 200 07 La. 42, Livingston, simple battery.
March 1
Kennedy, Joshua: 18, 34147 Springlake Drive, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, taillamps.
Tullier, Paul E.: 46, 129 Michot Lane, Crowley, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run driving, obstructing public passages, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
James, Brooklynn Elizabeth: 24, 33230 La. 447, Denham Springs, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Brown, Jeanne: 50, 419 Crowyden Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Meyn, Jeremy S.: 33, 29015 Church Of God Road, Springfield, attempt/theft.
Hill, Clifton C.:, Red Oak Road, Livingston, theft of a motor vehicle, stop signs and yield signs, speeding, failure to appear.
Thompson, Joshua Jermaine: 39, 48406 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, fugitive.
Martin, Jamar: 34, 15597 La. 43, Greensburg, fugitive.
Rowland, Lacey Lee: 45, 14747 W. Beaver Road, Pride, simple burglary, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Morrell, Brady: 25, 32351 Dunn Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Nevels, Amanda Sue: 42, 25833 Heartwood Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Henry, Jason N.: 37, 7701 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear, theft, resisting an officer.
Aydell, Chivas: 40, 21300 Whittom Lane, Denham Springs, possession of heroin 2 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Hammac, Jessica L.: 41, 21300 Whittom Lane, Denham Springs, possession of heroin 2 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Felder, Walter: 46, 13580 Dunn St., Walker, probation administrative sanction.
Brashears, Jimmie R.: 64, 13399 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, possession of heroin 2 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration expired, taillamps, speeding, failure to appear.
Aymond, Darren: 49, 37676 Walker N. Road, Walker, obstruction of justice.
Burbante, Brittany: 28, 18336 Lod Stafford Road, Walker, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Voisin, Tyler J.: 27, 101 Three B Lane, Morgan City, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, illegal possession of stolen things.
March 2
Gordon, Dexter L.: 27, 14054 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, littering prohibited, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Guilliams, Brayden D.: 18, 23453 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, speeding, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Varner, Jeremy: 45, 23856 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Turner, Tristan M.: 21, 33065 Mack Road, Walker, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things.
Hutchinson, David P.: 48, 13823 Achord Lane, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Tuggle, Laird Anthony: 33, 30972 Whiteleaf St., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, signaled driver of vehicle must stop, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, switched plate, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Orourke, Michele: 48, homeless, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Gentry, Patricia A.: 55, 34450 J.L. Kinchen Road, Independence, simple burglary, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Brabham, Ashlin R.: 25, 168 Silver Dollar Lane, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving.
Armstrong, Robbert: 28, 17149 Lavigne Road, Ponchatoula, speeding, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
Miller, Dustin Wayne: 24, 31994 Old La. 16, Denham Springs, failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Ballard, Anthony Dwayne: 34, 145 Lakewood Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Johnson, Rachael L.: 37, 402 Andreas St., Crowley, secretary to require periodical inspection, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Sutton, Jenna: 27, 31441 Harry Sherman Road, Albany, aggravated second-degree battery.
Cleveland, Susan Elizabeth: 50, 30300 W. Cleveland Drive, Albany, domestic aggravated battery, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Rogers, Robert: 36, 9279 Cypress Lake Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Quebedeaux, Paige N.: 22, 40501 Nicholas Melancon Road, Prairieville, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, taillamps, traffic control signals, driver must be licensed.
Richardson, Trevis T.: 36, 14244 Mire Road, Prairieville, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
March 3
Aguirre, Oliver: 27, 30856 Carriage Way Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, two counts speeding.
Lejeune, Ryan: 28, 8360 Susie Circle E. Drive, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Schulte, Lauren: 33, 9815 Adam Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Bielkiewicz, Christopher Mark: 54, 31194 Blossom St., Denham Springs, simple battery, theft.
March 4
Veach, Jordan: 20, 27027 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, improper display of temporary plate, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Luke, Kevin J.: 39, 14590 Rue Des Chenes, French Settlement, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Jones, Andriea M.: 34, 19890 Colyell Road, French Settlement, resisting an officer, expired vehicle registration, security required.
Penn, Kristen: 35, 32112 Patti Lane, Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
Roberts, Christopher: 34, 00927 Aime Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, drag racing and racing on public roads; exemptions, fugitive.
Varnado, Austin W.: 22, 29399 Karen St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
March 5
Mclean, Brendan L.: 25, 12903 Arnold Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, switched plate, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Seidell, Robert Sherman: 20, 13935 Albin Sibley Road, Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, following vehicles, failure to appear.
Magee, Richard Dana: 64, 30757 Arlington Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Greer, Jason Trenton: 34, 23910 Southpark Lane, Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway lane for traffic, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Avants, Sharon Marie: 37, 21325 Whittom Lane, Denham Springs, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Butler, Edward: 30, 32796 Carol Ann Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Cupit, Gary Dale: 34, 01649 William Hayes Lane, Clinton, violation of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, court cost, driving on roadway lane for traffic, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
March 6
Hutchinson, Joshua Paul: 36, 18213 La Trace, French Settlement, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Hookfin, Avion: 23, 315 Dennis Lee Lane, Denham Springs, no driver's license, vehicle license required, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Floyd Smylie, Colton Scott: 26, 08540 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Bridges, Andrew John: 35, 1136 Blossom St., Denham Springs, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.