July 18
KING, TYLER RAY: 27, 13175 Whit Holden, Walker, drug court sanction.
ROGERS, MEGAN: 24, 34922 Old Highway 16, Lot 33, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, theft.
STEWART, RYAN: 35, 14071 Florida Blvd., Livingston, speeding, vehicle registration expired, probation administrative sanction.
CHANDLER, DEONA JEAN: 31, 30855 Lilac St., Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, theft.
SPENCE, BRANDON L.: 27, 34063 La. 1019, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
HUDSPETH, JOSEPH T.: 27, 32520 Dwayne Drive, Walker, probation.
MILTON, MARY: 47, 14161 Brown Road, Livingston, theft.
THORNTON, EARL: 40, 29796 Macon Drive, Albany, criminal trespass, simple assault.
NICHOLS, DEON: 20, 226 East St., Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
KONCZOL, JAMES DANIEL: 22, 29410 James Chapel Road, Albany, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, attempt/simple burglary, Department of Corrections incarceration.
COONCE, DENISHA CORRIN: 29, 12080 Laurel Ridge, St. Amant, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
HAUCK, GEOFFREY THOMAS: 28, 14225 New Genessee Road, Tickfaw, two counts possession of marijuana, speeding.
MICHEL, NICHOLAS EARL: 32, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, traffic bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
QUAVE, SECRET: 31, 29216 Lindas Haven, Killian, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
KING, MICHAEL: 33, 18326 Florida Blvd., Albany, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
BENNETT, LESLIE MARVIN: 20, 16225 La. 16, French Settlement, speeding.
NARDI, PRIMO A.: 64, 30475 Trace Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
WAINWRIGHT, JAMES: 46, 30816 Palm St., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
BALLARD, RODNEY LAMAR: 46, 28283 Charlie Watts, Livingston, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
WEEMS, ERIKA LYNN: 30, 28283 Charlie Watts, Livingston, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear.
NEVELS, AMANDA SUE: 41, 25833 Heartwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, stop signs and yield signs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
BRIGALIA, TERRI: 49, 30475 Trace Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
July 19
MOORE, ALVIEYLE: 32, 376 E. Grant St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
VINCE, ROBERT CASSIDY: 47, 57016 La. 439, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LEE, JOHN DANIEL: 30, 20027 Whatley, Aberdeen, Misissippi, probation.
HARBAUGH, CHRISTEL: 41, 28462 4th St., Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SHOEMAKER, RICKEY: 60, 20579 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
MIRELES, TRACYE: 47, 08627 Caliente Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery.
BOYLE, CLARENCE: 49, 30850 Ivy St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
GREEN, EDDIE J.: 56, 19033 lA Trace, French Settlement, probation.
LEMAY, CAROL: 50, 8830 Henderson, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
BAKER, JAMIKAL: 24, 1807 Monroe, Bogalusa, Department of Corrections incarceration.
COTE, PHILIP: 38, 801 Rapatel St., Mandeville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
LEWIS, JOHN: 24, 25682 West Elm, Lacombe, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MCMILLAN, HENRY: 67, 64254 Elm St., Angie, Department of Corrections incarceration.
CHEONG, CORY: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
HARPER, ALTORIS T.: 30, 13642 Brown St., Walker, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, misdemeanor sexual battery.
PIPER, ANDREA: 30, 169 Thoroughbred, Montz, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, fugitive.
JONES, BOBBI JO: 33, 22345 Crane St., Maurepas, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
LEGER, JOSHUA: 37, 126 Dwayne Drive, Duson, theft.
FELDER, JEREMY: 30, 212 Martin Luther King, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
PRUDHOMME, ALICIA KATHERINE: 37, 126 Dwayne Drive, Duson, theft.
MORGAN, MARCUS EUGENE: 33, 23605 Prim Rose St., Denham Springs, parole.
WEATHERS, EDWARD: 44, 6254 Barksdale St., Baton Rouge, four counts simple burglary, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
ROBERTS, SEAN PATRICK: 28, 30715 Burgess Road Lot 87, Denham Springs, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana.
ARNOLD, CEY J.: 26, 10448 Hughes Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
SAPPINGTON, BRETT: 34, 15909 Catfish Landing Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance.
MAGEE, TYRELL ANTOINE: 32, 7615 Magnolia Beach Apt 1029, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired vehicle registration.
July 20
NICHOLAS, WILLIAM DEREK: 37, 22822 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts no driver license, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, hit-and-run driving, speeding, vehicle license required, owner to secure registration.
FOSTER, JEANNETTE: 52, 8028 Bellmont St., Denham Springs, theft.
BOURGEOIS, ELIZABETH: 21, 12495 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, turning movements and required signals, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
STOETZNER, ASHLEY: 35, Lake Brandy Drive, Holden, theft of a firearm, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
WILSON, VAUGHN MARK: 54, 8028 Bellmont St., Denham Springs, theft, simple criminal damage to property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
ROUNDTREE, BOBBY: 26, 19887 Saw Mill Lane, Livingston, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property.
HOLDEN, ROY DALE: 55, 62070 Strahan Drive, Amite, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LOMAS, MIRANDA: 20, 26795 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
PRESTON, WILLIE J.: 25, 26795 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SANCHEZ, MICHAEL: 26, 29181 La. 444, Springfield, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LANKFORD, ERNEST: 39, 55518 Hano Road, Independence, simple burglary.
LEWIS, CHASE: 20, 23455 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
PRESTON, WILLIE: 48, 26809 Haynes Settlement, Springfield, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
CORDRAY, TROY: 41, 12261 E. Adams, Hammond, fugitive.
DUGAS, KODY JOSEPH: 29, 28188 Dogwood Lane, Albany, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
COUROULEAU, ROGER: 44, 15270 Wadesboro Road, Ponchatoula, probation.
PRESTON, TRITA: 45, 43626 Lowes Lane, Hammond, fugitive.
EATON, JOSHUA: 34, 316 N. 12th St., Cakdol, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
MORRIS, CARDERRO WESLEY: 29, 42721 Shamrock Oak, Ponchatoula, court cost, speeding, tail lamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
TESTERMAN, HERBERT: 54, 13999 Blackwater, Baker, expired motor vehicle insurance.
BARBER, HANK: 28, 1169 Temore Creek, Magnolia, Mississippi, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
SINGLETON, JACOB ALAN: 34, 19115 Taylor, Livingston, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, security required, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles, stop signs and yield signs, security required, negligent injuring.
SINGLETON, KAYLA: 30, 19115 Taylor Road, Livingston, three counts child passenger restraint system, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
BROWN, RILEY: 19, 42487 Blyth Ave., Ponchatoula, fugitive.
July 21
BURGE, JUSTIN: 28, 29082 Lindas Haven, Springfield, proper equipment required on vehicles, owner to secure registration, child passenger restraint system, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
ODELL, JON: 48, 32501 Cane Market Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, misrepresentation during booking, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
INGLIS, TRAVIS: 35, 01610 Norma Drive, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
KING, ISAAC PETE: 23, 30341 Clark St., Walker, improper display of temporary plate, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
KING, WILLIAM: 34, 10128 La. 1064, Tickfaw, fugitive.
TUTT, DARRYL: 40, 12114 River Highland, St. Amant, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, two counts speeding.
SMITH, VERONICA: 42, 1029 Pleasant Drive, Magnolia, Mississippi, fugitive.
CAMPBELL, KIMBERLY: 39, 25301 Black Lake, Livingston, disturbing the peace, theft.
ROSE, HEATHER: 43, 16363 La. 929, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
MAY, CARRIE: 40, 29703 Magnolia St., Walker, head lamps on motor driven cycle may be single/multiple beam, switched plate, two counts proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, improper display of temporary plate, expired vehicle registration.
COMSTOCK, CONSTANCE: 34, 13771 Sycamore, Walker, fugitive.
GULINO, MARY: 28, 44388 Epirie Vilor Junior Road, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, tail lamps, traffic bench warrant.
KING, MAKAYLA MARIE: 23, 8750 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel, theft, possession of marijuana, fugitive.
RANDOLPH, KRIS: 46, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
PIERSON, DUSTIN K.: 31, 20407 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
HOWELL, JAMES E.: 26, 35729 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, false imprisonment, violation of protective orders.
BERGERON, CY: 32, 400 Burke Ave., McComb, Mississippi, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, three counts traffic bench warrant, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, speeding, no driver license, theft.
PERRINE, JAMES: 35, 13791 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, speeding, driver must be licensed, fugitive.
FLINT, CODY: 26, 32007 Stewart Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
JONES, CHARLIE J.: 33, 420 Central St., Denham Springs, two counts court cost.
July 22
COOLEY, CHRISTINA: 39, 30544 Strawberry Lane, No. 01, Hammond, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
LORENA, VAN: 59, 07556 Hickory Ridge Drive, Denham Springs, careless operation, driving while intoxicated.
HODGES, BROCK ANTHONY: 33, 30333 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, resisting an officer with force or violence.
HECK, JOSEPH: 18, 35753 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
FRISELLA, JUSTIN: 18, 36406 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
ANTHONY, RYAN ZEKE: 23, 18916 Florida Blvd., Albany, failure to pay child support, switched plate, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver's license.
COURTNEY, JASON: 30, 32403 Lower Rome Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LEE, RUSTY: 32, 27265 Patterson Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BOURG, RICHARD: 52, 16402 Shenandoah Ave., Baton Rouge, battery of a police officer, three counts simple criminal damage to property, three counts resisting an officer with force or violence.
BROWN, RICHARD A.: 51, 308 Wesley Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana.
CONERLY, KIMBERLY: 53, 308 Wesley Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, no driver's license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
MIDDLETON, BARTON: 40, 29704 Joe Stafford Road, Walker, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons.
JOHNSON, REGINA: 31, 21265 Walker S. Road, Lot 4, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons.
BYARS, WILLIAM CODEY: 37, 26548 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, accessory/ second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
SALLIS, WAYNE: 48, 32521 Percy Young, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal carrying of weapons.
PRATT, HUNTER: 32, 7367 Linda Lee St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, required equipment, failure to comply with boater registration.
PROCTOR, MICHAEL: 38, 9185 Oak Plaza Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, domestic abuse battery.
DAVIS, WILLIAM: 25, 13099 Landry Drive, Gonzales, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license, security required.
TAYLOR, ROBERT A.: 46, 26548 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, accessory/second degree murder, tail lamps, owner to secure registration, speeding.
ROWLAND, HAYDEN AUSTIN: 22, 1058 Willow Brook Ave., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
July 23
DISMORE, DORIS: 44, 38562 Salem Cemetery Road, Walker, simple kidnapping.
JOHNSON, COREY: 35, 622 N. Ballion Ave., Gonzales, Department Of Corrections incarceration.
JENKINS, AVERY J.: 29, 3284 La. 1, Mansfield, Department Of Corrections incarceration.
SMITH, MELVIN W.: 34, 1466 Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, Department Of Corrections incarceration.
JACOBS, TONY W.: 32, 30675 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
ARNOLD, CHARLES DAKOTA: 28, 11370 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a movable, switched plate, possession of marijuana, false certificates, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm, theft.
ELBERT, SIDNEY: 24, 13440 East Railroad Ave., Walker, aggravated assault with a firearm.
DANIEL, AMANDA DANIELS: 36, 28685 Patsy Mccarroll Road, Holden, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MCCARROLL, MICHAEL: 46, 28685 Patsy Mccarol Road, Holden, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SHARP, ASHLEY N.: 20, 31050 La. 16, Apt. 517, Denham Springs, simple assault.
JOHNSON, ADRIENNE T.: 34, 13282 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, fugitive.
LOGARBO, NANCY: 26, 14419 Lake Crossing, Gonzales, obstruction of justice, accessory/ second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, monetary instrument abuse.
WOODWARD, MICHAEL P.: 39, 30974 Golden Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BALLARD, JASON: 44, 9871 Adam Drive, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BLAIR, BRITTANI: 30, 27161 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PALMER, JOHN LOUIS: 36, 20579 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, parole.
MCMORRIS, PAUL: 34, 28065 South Satsuma Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create, distribute, possess counterfeit controlled dangerous substance in Schedule II, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, parole.
July 24
MORRIS, MICHAEL R.: 38, 12721 Jamie Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parole.
DOKES, JALENTRIA: 23, 132 O’neal Lane, Pine Grove, fugitive.
SERRANO, KATTIE: 29, 7562 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding.
HUERTA, ANDY: 39, 12893 Denham Springs, Livingston, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
MATTHEWS, ALEX: 24, 13625 Genre Drive, Denham Springs, switched plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
SCHILLING, MICHELLE D.: 49, 11045 Burgess Ave., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
CHAPMAN, JUSTIN: 36, 22551 Brent Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, court cost, speeding, no driver's license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
STRICKLAND, ANGIE: 42, 22551 Brent Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding.
LYNCH, ANTHONY: 35, residential contractor fraud.
BRAUD, DAKOTA: 22, 332 W. Magnolia, Baker, sexual battery.
MCMORRIS, BRENT: 28, 12857 Elaine Drive, Walker, 12 counts sexual battery.
CUPIT, KEVIN RAY: 28, 8190 S. Lilac St., Denham Springs, probation.
SULLIVAN, THERESA: 43, 30095 Smith Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BRYANT, DAWNIS: 46, 8128 Susie Circle East, Denham Springs, theft, possession of marijuana.
STONE, DYLAN: 26, 16067 N. River Road, Bush, criminal trespass.
TALBERT, FREDRICK LAMOND: 39, 3454 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/all schedules.
DAVIS, DONNIE PERNELL: 29, 5353 Lemonwood Road, Baton Rouge, three counts violation of protective orders, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property.
HALFORD, ROBERT: 42, 30826 Ivy St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
GOINGS, KODIE: 25, 28073 Satsuma Road, Livingston, two counts simple burglary.
SMITH, CHEYENNE: 18, 20512 Watson Drive, Zachary, obstruction of justice, accessory/ second-degree murder.
KILE, TONY D.: 27, 1108 Don Ave., Denham Springs, obstruction of justice, theft of a motor vehicle, accessory/ second-degree murder.
COBURN, TAMMY: 44, 16474 Delia St., French Settlement, speeding, fugitive.
CRAWFORD, AMBER: 31, 14528 El Ranchitos Ave., Pride, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
HANCHEY, ASHTON: 28, 1620 Glen Eagle Bend Road, Zachary, obstruction of justice, accessory/ second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle.
MICHELLI, LEVI: 28, JORDAN 7750 Janelle St., Denham Springs, simple burglary, vagrancy.
LEE, ROBERT: 31, 216 Robert Lane, Denham Springs, speeding, no driver license, careless operation, no driver's license, aggravated second-degree battery.
HUFFMAN, GARY DON: 38, 30259 Seth Drive, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, theft of a firearm.
BAKER, RALPHYONDES: 20, 105 E. Louisa West, Hammond, six counts simple burglary, fugitive.
LEBLANC, SIDNEY L.: 61, 13391 Jason Duhe Road, Maurepas, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, criminal trespass.
ZACHARY, LARRY: 64, 25577 Gill Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault upon peace officer.
SCOTT, MISTY: 40, 17737 La. 42, Livingston, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MILLER, MARGARET: 48, 135 Homestead Drive, Pine Grove, no driver license, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required.
RICHARD, JERRY LANE: 36, 13555 Arnold Road, Walker, parole.
HEDGEPETH, ANDREW: 21, 9032 Springride St., Denham Springs, simple battery of the infirm, disturbing the peace.
July 25
HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA M.: 28, 25385 Lorin Wall, Holden, theft.
FORAKER, MICHAEL ROBERT: 27, 10848 Billie, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
GRANTHAM, TIMMY JOSEPH: 43, 10508 John Thibodeau Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals, violations of registration provisions, switched plate, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, security required.
WOODRUFF, JAMES ROBERTS: 37, 1002 Baytree Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
RAWSON, WILLIAM JOE: 22, Albin Road, Livingston, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
HULL, HAROLD G.: 32, 23485 Hill Road, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
NICKENS, MICHAEL: 41, 8802 Caliente Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, battery of a correctional facility employee.
LEDOUX, ERIK JAMES: 32, 1915 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.