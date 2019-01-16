On Dec. 13, Hammond Westside Montessori students in grades 4-8 participated in grade-level spelling bees.
The top six spellers will compete in the school's spelling bee in January, where the winner will advance to the Louisiana Children's Discovery Center's Regional Spelling Bee. The LCDC's Regional Spelling Bee will be Feb. 23. Winners include Carter Ames, Joan Joshua, Andrew Brooks, Reginald Monroe, Edmond Weathersby and Jeremiah Harker.
Becky Navarra, administrative assistant, is spelling bee coordinator.