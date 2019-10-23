HAMMOND — Large crowds filled the local branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System for the annual Free Book Festival billed as a celebration of the services offered to residents throughout the year. Patrons were given free books, food and entertainment and the opportunity to meet with several local authors.
Barry Bradford, director of the library system, said the festival is held on the second Saturday of every October to celebrate free public libraries.
"The tax dollars our citizens pay supports the facilities, materials and services of our six library branches. The festival is our way of saying thanks to our citizens and is a way to remind our patrons of all that is available to them without any further charge,” he said.
“The library provides books written from diverse viewpoints from authors on a wide range of topics and perspectives from all parts of the world," he said. "A free public library allows a citizen to examine information from all sides and form their own opinions. A free public library, like a free press and freedom of expression, is extremely important in a democracy.”
He said the festival is a family-friendly event marked by fun activities for children, teens and adults.
“The festival is always fun, but it is also a reminder that the library has a rich store of information and services available for free. I always remind everyone I meet that reading is important and the library is there to provide a wealth of information through reading. The library is there for everyone,” he said.
Those attending the festival were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers and other goodies, as well as access to information from community service agencies that had booths in the library. Children were entertained in jump houses and were given the opportunity to explore a fire engine provided by the Hammond Fire Department.
One of the authors manning a booth at the festival, Kat Pigott, of Springfield, autographed copies of her children’s books which were on sale. Her books — “Green Dinosaur Pancakes” and “I See You Green Dinosaur” — have proved to be popular with young readers, she said. The books were illustrated by Mason Sibley, an honors student at Springfield High School. Pigott said Sibley was “an extraordinary artist” who has been drawing since he was 3 years old.
“Children’s books remain very popular and there are many children’s books on the market because parents and educators realize the importance of reading to a child at an early age. The idea of a mother and father reading to their young children is still very appealing and very special. Teaching a child the value of reading at an early age is a valuable lesson,” she said.
Pigott has started a project that envisions placing children’s books in the offices of doctors so that children can have something to read when visiting the doctor.
Pamela Cali Bankston, of Hammond, a certified pediatric nurse, is the author of two children’s books — “Frizzy Frieda’s Gymtastrophe” and “Frizzy Frieda’s Dye-Saster.” Bankston said her books are about children learning to fit in with others when they begin their school years.
“Fitting in with your peers and learning how to just be yourself no matter the challenges is what my books are all about. They emphasize the importance of not giving in to peer pressure. I have always had a special interest in the development of children both as a pediatric nurse and now as an author. I want to help children grow productively so they can enjoy who they are and realize whatever dreams they have,” she said.
Bankston has also written a cookbook featuring traditional Italian dishes, “La Famiglia.” She said she wrote the book to preserve and share her grandmother’s special Italian recipes. She also writes a weekly column for a local newspaper. Her books are available at many locations online and in print or as an e-book at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
A display of creativity was not limited to authors. Claude Freaner, of Ponchatoula, demonstrated his wood carvings for book fair visitors. Freaner teaches woodcarving on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Hammond library branch. He invited potential woodcarvers to join one of his classes.
“Everyone can learn to carve ... it’s a fun, relaxing hobby,” Freaner said.
The woodcarving classes are offered free of charge. Freaner provides the tools and the bass wood that is used for the carvings, and the library provides the space.
“This is just one more thing that the library has to offer. There’s just so much to do at the library, and now woodcarving is one more thing that you can learn at your library,” he said.