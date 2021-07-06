LIT Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, 27800 Juban Road in Denham Springs, held ribbon-cuttings May 25.
Owner Ozzie Fernandez was on hand for the ribbon-cuttings.
Both restaurants are part of Go Eat Concepts, which also owns several other restaurants.
LIT Pizza offers handcrafted pizzas and calzones made in-house daily with the freshest ingredients. The first LIT Pizza location opened in 2016 in Baton Rouge near the LSU campus and has expanded to 11 locations throughout Louisiana.
Izzo’s serves burritos made to order. The first Izzo’s Illegal Burrito restaurant officially opened its doors July 23, 2001, at the south gates of LSU and now has 15 locations throughout Louisiana.