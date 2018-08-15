Tickets on sale for DSHS Hall of Fame event
Denham Springs High School and Sport-N-Center announced the sale of tickets for the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 per person through the school office. Deadline is Sept. 4, but a sellout crowd is anticipated and advance purchase is required.
The event, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, includes a catered meal at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade will be the keynote speaker. For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate at the high school at (225) 665-8851.
Digital magazines available
Livingston Parish Library patrons can now access their favorite digital magazines for free using Flipster.
Flipster is a service that allows users to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the library, through a computer or the Flipster app on a mobile device. Users can browse magazines by category, perform searches for specific periodicals, or view an online newsstand of the most recent issues, as well have quick access to their favorite magazine.
Download the app or visit www.mylpl.info/flipster to access using your library card number.
Painting classes planned
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a two-session class on the basic brush strokes of decorative painting with acrylic paints. Shelly Frederick will teach high school students through adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25.
Frederick will also lead a Painted Pallet Vintage Junkie Workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 6. Using acrylic paint and wood repurposed from pallets, students will learn how to make a custom sign.
Seating is limited for both classes at the Arts Council Gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Both are open to high school students and adults. Cost for each is $50 or $45 for ACLP members. All supplies are included in class fee. Register at www.artslivingston.org.or call (225) 664-1168.
Golf tournaments to raise funds
The Denham Springs Athletic Association annual Golf Classic is Saturday at Greystone Golf and Country Club. Contact Paul Guitrau at (225) 754-2581 or paul.guitrau@mcdermott.com for information on the tournament.
The seventh annual Sheriff Jason Ard's Golf Tournament has shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Carter Plantation, 23475 Carter Trace, Springfield. Visit the Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish Facebook page for the entry form.