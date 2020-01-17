WALKER — Mayor Jimmy Watson announced at the City Council's Jan. 13 meeting that the Stuart & Company GC was the apparent low bidder for the construction of a new city hall.
Stuart's bid was $5.945 million, Watson said. That total will include three alternates that will assure the project is ready for occupancy when the construction in finished, Watson said. The alternate bids were for some additions to the initial design and for landscaping.
Watson said the builder will be meeting with architects in the coming days and a construction starting date will be announced in the near future. He said the contractor will be mobilizing equipment in the coming weeks and work will commence on the structure when all equipment and starting materials are in place.
Watson said the cost of the building was well within the price range that designers had earlier estimated. “We had 10 construction companies bid on what promises to be our beautiful new city hall and we are very satisfied with the bids that we received. We are eagerly awaiting the start of construction,” Watson said.
The new city hall will be build on a 4.72 acre parcel of land on Aydell Street, which the city obtained earlier at a cost of $680,000. The location is just off Walker South Road in the heart of the city’s business district. The new city hall will replace the existing facility located on Florida Boulevard just south of that thoroughfare’s crossing with Walker South Road.
When construction of a new city hall was discussed by the council in the middle of last year, the idea was put forward that the current city hall could eventually be used as a new Walker Police Department headquarters.
The new city hall will be a multistory brick structure that will contain space for all city functions. The building is designed with extra space for possible future city needs.
Watson indicated the building could be ready for use by the end of this year.
The building is being financed by a $6.5 million bond that was secured through the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority Bonds.