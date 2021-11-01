Due to damage to Vonnie Borden Theatre brought on by Hurricane Ida, the Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre Department is presenting its latest production in a rather unconventional venue.
“Big Love,” a dark, romantic comedy by American playwright Charles Mee, will be presented in the Strawberry Stadium Parking Garage at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11.
“The parking garage is a fantastic fit for Mee’s raucous, dark, romantic comedy,” said Anne-Liese Fox, Southeastern theater faculty member and the play’s director. “This production features an all-student design team, production team and a cast of 13 Southeastern students. Admission is free for all. We don’t want our community to miss out on this.”
Members of the cast include Dominic Arcuri, of Killian; Trinity Jacques, Keenen Gillum and Sable Diaz, of Slidell; Rayna Myers, of Tickfaw; Shelby Grantham, of Baton Rouge; Isaiah Smith and Zoe Burns, of Kenner; Lauren Price and Robert Alsbury, of Denham Springs; Kevin Thompson, of Amite; Miguel Garcia, of Marrero; and Anthony Addotta, of LaPlace.
The production crew includes Sydney Salassi, of Livingston, as costume designer, Mina Perkins, of Covington, as scenic designer, and Adrian Cote, of Hammond, as lighting designer.
For more information about the production and Southeastern Theatre’s 2021-22 season, visit southeastern.edu/theatre.