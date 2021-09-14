Three Springfield schools open for students Wednesday, leaving only Maurepas School closed because of a lack of electricity after Hurricane Ida blew through.
Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Monday that Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle School and Springfield High School were set to open Wednesday.
The return of those schools will mean that all but one of Livingston Parish’s schools – 48 out of 49 schools – will be back in operation this week. Only Maurepas School, which is currently without power, remains closed.
Four schools in the Albany community reopened Sept. 14.
Albany Lower Elementary, Albany Upper Elementary, Albany Middle School and Albany High School opened Tuesday.
“The reopening process has been a day-by-day effort,” Murphy said. “We are hoping to receive word that those remaining schools without power will be back up and running soon. As quickly as we can determine that services have been restored and that the campuses are safe, we will make that announcement.”
Murphy noted that the Albany High School gymnasium has housed members of the National Guard since before the storm made landfall on Aug. 29. Those guard members were scheduled to leave the campus before Tuesday’s reopening.
Livingston Parish Public Schools reopened 36 of its school sites Sept. 10.
Livingston Parish Schools has 26,546 students enrolled in grades K-12, and nearly 4,000 employees work in the district. The current enrollment is the district’s largest student population ever.
