South Walker Elementary Cardinals have been working on the positive character trait gratitude. Teachers chose students who are great examples of gratitude. They include, front row, from left, Nathaniel Cole, Maria Fletcher, Victoria Clayton, Zayden Hendricks, Christian Smith, Aariston Duke, Caroline Gomez-Palacios, Mary Hector, Darren Lin, Scarlet Dobbs and Douglas Poe; second row, Russell Waldroup, Tara Harper, Bryson Medina, Justin Lombard, Jaxon Cassels, Arianna Riley, Sophie Chapell, Charley Hibbard and Alyssa Madden; and third row, David Ulloa, Elizabeth Broussard, Trenton Fontenot, Mayleigh Boudreaux, Cloe' Wesley, Shelby Daifallah, Christopher Lara, Emma Poissot, Isabella Bernard, Kadyn Green and Mariana Harlaux.