The Tangipahoa Parish School Board member who said he would not run for reelection after he was publicly lambasted for posting a picture of a noose on Facebook earlier this year, has changed his mind and qualified for office.

Two of the three candidates running against Mike Whitlow for the District F seat in the Ponchatoula area blasted the move as causing continued harm to a school system that has struggled to work through racial tensions and a decades-old desegregation case.

"It's like picking the scab off a wound that was beginning to heal," said E. Rene Soule, who is black, a Democrat and a self-described community-centered bishop.

Randy Bush, a former assistant principal vying for the board seat, also blasted Whitlow for running again.

"You keep dividing us, and you're a liability," said Bush, who is white and a Republican. "It's just an embarrassment to the whole parish that we'll have to deal with this all over again."

The fourth candidate, former School Board member Christina "Chris" Cohea, who is white and running with no party affiliation, did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

On Feb. 19, Whitlow, who is white, a Republican and serving his first term on the board, had posted on social media a picture showing a noose on a black background and the phrase, “If we want to make American great again, we will have to make evil people fear punishment again.”

He apologized shortly after the incident and took the post down. Whitlow said at the time that he shared the post because he was upset over the high school shooting days earlier that left 17 dead in Florida.

The noose image sparked public outcry and weeks of sustained calls at board meetings for his resignation. On June 13, he announced on his Facebook page that he would not seek re-election.

"My plan is to fully retire to spend more quality time with my wife, family and friends," Whitlow wrote.

But in an interview Tuesday, Whitlow said he decided at the last minute to run again after receiving encouraging calls and visits from numerous people.

"We all make mistakes, and we move on," Whitlow said, adding that the controversy had played no role in his original decision not to seek reelection.

Soule said Whitlow's decision to run is undermining the fresh start the school system has under newly appointed Superintendent Melissa Stilley.

"I think she has started off well. And as a leader, as someone leading an organization, this kind of negativity is a drain. It's an eyesore," Soule said.

If reelected, Whitlow said, his priority would be ending the parish's desegregation case by making sure the school district adheres closely to the federal judge's orders.

"It's draining our system of money, energy and confidence. We have to put an end to it for everybody," Whitlow said.

Soule said if elected he would push the school system to put more focus on career-readiness programs, such as Jump Start degrees.

"College is not the only pathway for a successful career," he said.

Bush said if elected he would emphasize student learning by encouraging mentorships and changing the pay scale to keep the best teachers and principals working in the schools, instead of seeking central office posts.

"When my kids come home in the afternoon, I don't care if the desegregation case has ended. We still have to learn. We still have to teach," Bush said.