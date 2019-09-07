lspstock.adv_HS_003
Buy Now

Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

An Amite man has been arrested in the crash that took the life of a Mississippi woman during a high-speed chase shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Marissa Barrett, 24, of Lumberton, Mississippi, was died as a result of injuries in the crash on LA 445 south of US 190. State Police have arrested  36-year-old Dustin Cox, who was driving the motorcycle.

Cox was riding a 1998 Kawasaki ZX750P southbound on LA 443 a high rate of speed. A Trooper attempted to stop Cox, but he refused to stop, State Police said. Cox eventually turned eastbound onto US 190; due to reckless driving behavior by Cox, the Trooper stopped pursuing him.

A witness observed the motorcycle turn south onto LA 445, and a short time later the motorcycle was located.

Troopers determined that while southbound on LA 445, Cox sideswiped a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment, ejecting Cox and his passenger, Barrett, State Police said.

Cox and Barrett were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Barrett succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. Impairment on the part of Cox was suspected, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis, State Police said.

Cox was booked on vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from an officer, reckless operation and speeding. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment was not a factor, State Police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

View comments