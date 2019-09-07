An Amite man has been arrested in the crash that took the life of a Mississippi woman during a high-speed chase shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Marissa Barrett, 24, of Lumberton, Mississippi, was died as a result of injuries in the crash on LA 445 south of US 190. State Police have arrested 36-year-old Dustin Cox, who was driving the motorcycle.
Cox was riding a 1998 Kawasaki ZX750P southbound on LA 443 a high rate of speed. A Trooper attempted to stop Cox, but he refused to stop, State Police said. Cox eventually turned eastbound onto US 190; due to reckless driving behavior by Cox, the Trooper stopped pursuing him.
A witness observed the motorcycle turn south onto LA 445, and a short time later the motorcycle was located.
Troopers determined that while southbound on LA 445, Cox sideswiped a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment, ejecting Cox and his passenger, Barrett, State Police said.
Cox and Barrett were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Barrett succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. Impairment on the part of Cox was suspected, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis, State Police said.
Cox was booked on vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from an officer, reckless operation and speeding. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment was not a factor, State Police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.