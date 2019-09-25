HAMMOND — North Oaks Walk-In Clinics in Hammond and Walker and North Oaks Primary Care & After Hours Clinic in Ponchatoula are offering flu shots for adults and children, age 6 months and older, including a specific vaccine for those 65 and older.
Select North Oaks primary and specialty clinics in Denham Springs, Hammond, Livingston, Independence and Walker also are providing both types of flu shots. To locate a convenient location, call North Oaks Physician Group at (985) 230-APPT [2778] or toll-free at (844) APPT-NOW [277-8669] or visit www.northoaks.org/flu.
North Oaks is offering the preservative-free, quadrivalent vaccine, which offers protection against the four strains of the flu virus projected by the CDC to be most prevalent for the 2019-2020 season: an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus and two influenza B viruses.
Most health insurance plans are accepted, and many cover the vaccine as a preventive service at no costs. Self-pay options are available at $38 for adults and children age 6 months and older, and $67 for age 65 and older.