Members of the Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community made their annual visits to two Hammond elementary schools to present dictionaries to all the third grade students in the schools.
This has been an ongoing project for WVFC for many years. The organization purchased the dictionaries with funds that they have raised through volunteer activities over the past year.
Pam Villagran, WVFC’s chairwoman for Family Life and Literacy, spearheaded the project this year. On Sept. 12, Villagan, along with club President Jean Hebert, club Secretary Gloria Messenger and club Environmental Chairman Donna Bouterie, gave out 139 dictionaries to the third grade students and teachers at Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School.
On Oct. 1, Villagran, along with club Parliamentarian Sue Nelson, gave out 60 dictionaries to third grade students and teachers at Holy Ghost Elementary School.
WVFC is one of two Tangipahoa groups that are past of the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. The parish groups belong to the statewide Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. Contact Sue Nelson at (985) 320-6260 for information.