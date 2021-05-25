DENHAM SPRINGS — Mighty Moms, a group of volunteers who sponsor programs designed to help provide food and assistance to children and families in Livingston Parish, is changing its focus while continuing to provide supplemental food items to youths in need of such help.
Earlier this month, Beth McCormick and Dawn Birdsong, co-founders of Mighty Moms and the group’s directors, said in a statement, “After the flood of 2016 Mighty Moms changed its focus from helping hungry children to helping all people and families in need because we were all in need. As we move to the summer of 2021, we are focused on helping our Livingston Parish children and students and we will serve our children and families with our larger pantries during extended school breaks after the summer. All this being said, we will no longer have monthly pantries at Abundant Life Church. Thanks to all our volunteers who helped this monthly project for so long.”
For the past several years, volunteers delivered boxes of food to those in need on a monthly basis from the Mighty Moms center on the campus of the Abundant Life Church.
McCormick said Mighty Moms will conduct a summer program, Mighty Moms GO for the Summer. This will be an extension of the group’s Full Tummy initiative. The group has conducted its Full Tummy program, an effort to help assure that the parish’s students have sufficient nourishment, for a number of years.
During the summer, food will be provided to parish students in French Settlement at the First Baptist Church, at Albany Middle School and at North Corbin School. McCormick said that the food packages will contain fresh food items, fruit, vegetables, lunch packs and other items that appeal to students. The food, she said, will be a supplement to the meals that will be provided through the Livingston Parish School System.
“The Mighty Moms Go food will be offered at each location twice per month. The students who will receive this food have already been informed how to register for the program. We hope to serve about 300 students each session. This is one more way that Mighty Moms is continuing its mission to help assure that no child in need goes hungry,” McCormick said.
Earlier this year Mighty Moms launched a fundraiser, 50 for 50, to help fund the program for the end of the academic year. At the time, McCormick said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group had fallen short of its fundraising goal. She said that the drive had been “moderately successful” and that enough money had been raised to complete the school year.
“We found some big donors and raised sufficient funds for the summer program, and we are excited that we will be able to continue our efforts to help feed children in need. This is our cause, our mission,” she said.
McCormick invited those with questions about Mighty Moms programs to seek information through email at info@mightymomms.org.