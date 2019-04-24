Daniel Edwards announced his candidacy for reelection for sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish.
"Serving as your sheriff for the last 15 years has sometimes been challenging, yet it has always been one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences of my life," he said. "While our Sheriff’s Department is one of the least funded in the state (per capita tax received), under my administration we have made huge strides as a department."
He said that includes pay raises, implementing advanced records management and CAD systems, laptop computers in all patrol cars, new and well-maintained vehicles and training for sworn and civilian employees. Edwards said this has led to a reduction in crime across all categories last year.
Edwards said the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is one of four sheriffs' offices in Louisiana accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Edwards said he started a Young Marines program, expanded DARE to include two certified instructors, started the Mounted Division, which trains weekly in search and rescue, as well as continued the volunteer Reserve Division.
Edwards added, "I have provided all of my enforcement personnel with Narcan, which can be administered nasally to anyone suffering an opioid overdose in an attempt to save a life, and we have successfully done so on several occasions."
He said his office launched Operation Angel in February. Any person who admits they have an alcohol or drug addiction and they want help can contact the sheriff's or any police department in Tangipahoa, and they will be transported to a facility for in patient treatment free of charge.
Edwards said in addition to the successes, he still has goals. "I want to resolve the jail funding issue with parish government, to increase the number of patrol deputies, to purchase and use body cameras for enforcement personnel and to increase pay to competitive levels for surrounding areas.
"I have been fortunate to have your overwhelming support since the day I announced my intention to be your sheriff in 2003, and I again ask for your vote and support this year as well."