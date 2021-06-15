Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks spoke June 2 to the Livingston Parish Republican Women. She was elected 24 years ago to the 21st Judicial District Court, which serves Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, and has served unopposed ever since.
In January, Ricks became the chief judge, the first woman to hold the position.
Ricks said she sees people in the court system who are not violent criminals but who have experienced hard times either due to mental health issues or are veterans suffering from PTSD. These people may be homeless and ended up in the system for minor offenses like stealing food.
She said she believes this population can be saved. She envisions a Veterans Court and a Mental Health Court. The district attorney’s office would identify candidates for these court systems. Instead of being treated like hardened criminals, they could be assigned to a two-year program. In the program, they could be provided with housing and training in conjunction with existing programs such as Quad Vets in Hammond. If they stay out of trouble, at the end of the two years, their records would be expunged.
The judge has others helping. Judge Brian Abels and Judge William Dykes volunteer their time, and the district attorney supports the program. Ricks has applied for grant money to organize and support the programs.