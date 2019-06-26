Throughout Louisiana, many kids dream of someday donning LSU purple and gold and playing sports for the state's flagship institution.
In the space of two days last week, a pair of young Jalens from Livingston Parish took a big step toward realizing that dream.
Jalen Lee, of Live Oak, committed to play football for LSU, while Walker star Jalen Cook committed to LSU basketball.
Lee, a defensive tackle entering his senior season, is believed to be the first Live Oak player to commit to a Southeastern Conference-level football program.
"That's every kid's dream in Louisiana right now is to play football for the LSU Tigers," Lee said.
In Cook's case, the dream was on the hardwood.
Cook, another rising senior, had the option to choose football or basketball at the college level.
In football, he held offers from Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington State, Colorado, West Virginia and Virginia. In basketball, he had Georgetown, Houston, Wichita State, Pittsburgh and St. John's competing with LSU for his services.
"I just sat down with my family, and we discussed what I really wanted to do," Cook said. "They helped me a lot by just telling me to follow my heart and do what I want to do with my life. I just went with it."
As a football star, Cook had over 600 yards receiving for Walker last year, helping the Wildcats to an 8-3 season.
On the basketball court, he has led Walker to back-to-back appearances in the 5A title game. Cook was named Louisiana's Mr. Basketball this past season after averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Cook said he is "110 percent" committed to basketball once his senior football season at Walker has ended.
"I love both," he said, "but basketball is different. It's really my passion."
Cook is set to join an LSU program that reached the Sweet 16 in coach Will Wade's second season despite off-the-court turmoil.
Wade was suspended in early March for denying a meeting with LSU officials to discuss a Yahoo Sports report about an alleged FBI wiretap in which the coach seemed to suggest he had offered money to a recruit. Following the season, Wade hired a new attorney, who quickly worked to mend bridges. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva reinstated Wade in April after a meeting in which Wade denied any wrongdoing.
Wade has been active on the recruiting trail since being reinstated, and the commitment of Cook serves as a building block for the 2020 recruiting class.
Cook was recently invited to participate in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 in Virginia that featured some of the nation's top prospects.
It remains unclear whether LSU could face NCAA sanctions.
"I know Will Wade and LSU have that all figured out," Cook said. "I'm pretty sure that's all out of the way. They're building the program back up. It's exciting."
Cook and Lee met as rivals in youth-league football and have remained friends. Now they'll have a chance to spend even more time together.
Major offers began pouring in for Lee during the spring, but he chose staying close to home. Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida are just some of the schools that lost out to LSU in Lee's recruitment.
Even though Live Oak hasn't been a college-football pipeline, coach Brett Beard said he saw the makings of a top-level recruit when Lee set foot on campus as a freshman.
At that point, Lee was 6-foot-1, 250 pounds.
He has grown to 6-4, 293 — catching up with his coach, a former Vanderbilt defensive lineman.
"I always told guys when he was young, this is what an SEC D-lineman looks like at this age," Beard said. "I knew if he stayed the course, remained coachable and did all the things he needed to do, he would have this opportunity."
Lee is listed as the No. 13 player in the state by 247Sports and the No. 32 defensive tackle in the nation. He joins an LSU recruiting class that is battling Clemson and Alabama for the top spot in the team rankings.
"They bleed purple and gold in Watson," Lee said. "Everybody is telling me how proud they are for me. They had never had anybody do that (commit to LSU) before."
Hawkins to Army
Lee wasn't the only Live Oak football player to make a college commitment last week.
Eagles running back Kee Hawkins committed Friday to play for Army, becoming the first Live Oak player to accept an offer from a service academy.
Hawkins rushed for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017, helping Live Oak to a late-season turnaround and a surprise run to the 5A quarterfinals. He was off to a strong start last season before being slowed by injuries.
The early signing period for college football begins Dec. 18.
SLU Caravan to stop in Denham Springs
Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo will be part of the SLU Coaches Caravan that makes a stop Monday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Don's Seafood in Denham Springs. Volleyball coach Jeremy White, track coach Corey Mistretta and golf coach Jake Narro are scheduled to join Scelfo for the event.
The Caravan is organized by the Lion Athletic Association, making four stops over five days. The stop in Denham is the first of the four.
S Club Members, Southeastern students and incoming students are admitted free of charge. Admission is $10 for all others.
Subsequent stops on the Caravan tour include Messina's Catering in Kenner (Tuesday, July 23), Fleur De Lis Event Hall in Mandeville (Wednesday, July 24) and Gnarly Barley Brewing in Hammond (Friday, July 26).