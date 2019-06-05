Leadership class graduates, seeks new applicants
On June 18, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Leadership Livingston Class of 2019 graduation at the Suma Hall and Community Center. Leadership Livingston participants spent nine months learning the ins and outs of Livingston Parish and completing community service projects. Three groups will present the results of their projects at graduation.
The graduation and award celebration for the 26 program participants is free and will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in or supporting the Leadership Livingston program can attend. RSVP at livingstonparishchamber.org.
Also, Leadership Livingston is accepting applications for the next class through July 18. Visit tinyurl.com/yxzwcrnp for the application and details.
Library to host dance performance
Every summer, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet tours area community centers, libraries and retirement centers bringing dance free of charge directly into the community for its most effective outreach program of the season. This year the Youth Ballet will be performing "Adventures in Neverland," a 30-minute rendition of Peter Pan. The group will perform at the Denham Springs/Walker Branch Library at 1:30 p.m. Friday .
Basic photography class set
Excellent photography results begin with a solid foundation of knowledge and skill. This class is designed to be an introduction to photography and a refresher for the basics required to build a solid foundation for your photography work. It will have classroom and practical exercises. The class is at from 10 a.m. to noon June 22 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Cost is $35.00 if registered in advance or $40.00 at the door. Register at artslivingston.org. No one under 14 years old.
Veterans history
Congressman Garret Graves invites people to participate in a Veterans History Project, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Livingston Parish Library, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. For information or to schedule an interview, contact Graves' office at (225) 442-1731.
Reading program kickoff set
The Livingston Parish Library summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, is underway. Sign up at your family's favorite branch. For information about scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.
Poker run
The 29th annual Fireman's Poker Run is Saturday. Participants start at 10:30 a.m. at any of the run's stops. Visit springfieldfirerescue.com/Springfield_Fire_Rescue/Firemans_Poker_Run.html for details.
Photography exhibit open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will feature photographs by members of the Louisiana Photographic Society through July 27 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. A free opening reception for the public will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or visit artslivingston.org.