Children can make mixed media pumpkins
Children 8-12 years old can join instructor Dena Olinde at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 10:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 for a fall mixed media class. Students will make pumpkins using yarn, aluminum foil and markers on cardboard. The cost for the class is $10 with supplies included. Visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book A Class to register. Space is limited. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Hurricane help
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 is collecting items to send to North Carolina to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Drop off donations by Sept. 28 at Station 3, 25500 La. 16, Denham Springs. Call (225) 667-1665 for information. Visit the District 5 Facebook page for a list of suggestions.
Hunter safety class
A hunter safety class will be held Oct. 12-13 at Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2, 32280 Terry St., Springfield. Class is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Go to the district's Facebook page and post if you are attending the free class. Class size is limited.
4-H shooting sports
Students interested in Livingston Parish 4-H Shooting Sports team should call (225) 686-3020 or (225) 936-7895 to register.
Celebrate Hungarian traditions
The Hungarian Settlement Museum's Hungarian Harvest Dance is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall on La. 43, Springfield. Doors open at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $12, $7 for children 6-12. At the doors, tickets are $15 and $10.
The event will have Hungarian singing, the traditional Harvest Dance and a wine auction. Ernest Breaux and his Poo-Yai Band will perform. Hungarian cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles, Kolbasz sausage po-boys and Hungarian pastries will be for sale. Visit www.magyars.org for information and contacts.
Fall festival coming up
The Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. The free event offers more than 150 vendors, live music, a kids fun zone, food and a pet spook-tacular. Visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com for information. Arts Avenue on Mattie Street will be a part of the shopping.
Walker advisories
To receive text messages from the Walker Utility Department regarding water boil advisories, due date reminders, disconnect dates and other information, residents may text TOWUTILITIES to 888777. A return text will ask for a pass code needed to join the service. Send the pass code utilities (all lowercase) to join.
What's your child's language?
The Livingston Parish Public School Resource Center is holding a free seminar teaching parents to apply "The Five Love Languages" to their relationship with their children. Parents, caregivers, counselors and teachers are encouraged to attend this seminar for adults at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Registration is required, and space is limited. Contact jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Provide the attending adult's name, and the school the children attend and their grade.