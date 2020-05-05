HAMMOND — The Southeastern Channel's “Northshore News Update: Coronavirus on the Northshore” has won a national College Coronavirus Coverage Award given by the Society of Professional Journalists in conjunction with the Associated College Press, Society for News Design, College Broadcasters Inc., and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
The Southeastern Channel was honored from over 700 entries from 258 universities across the nation as one of three broadcast winners for newscasts during the past month. Other winners were Cronkite News at Arizona State University and the Northwestern News Network at Northwestern University of Chicago. Honorable mentions were Annenberg Media at the University of Southern California, the University of South Dakota and Appalachian State University.
The awards recognize excellence from college journalists for covering COVID-19 on their campuses and in their communities amid campus closures and continuing online classes, said Southeastern General Manager Rick Settoon.
Settoon said the judges, all professional journalists, praised the Southeastern Channel as “expertly adapted to excel in this difficult climate, resulting in a strong, smooth newscast. They have been consistently good every week. The stories, the story choices, the diversity, the mix. All were excellent.”
The weekly newscast provides timely information on the coronavirus, specifically for north shore residents. It is a condensed newscast that spotlights critical services for those in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and Washington parishes provided by specific parish governments, school systems, hospitals, law enforcement and business organizations.
“I feel so honored to play a role in this program, and for us to win is another level of excitement because I know how hard we work each week to produce excellent content,” said reporter Gabby Cox, of Hammond, who covers Tangipahoa Parish.
“To be up against so many other universities and college broadcasters and to come out on top is such an awesome feeling,” said Kaylee Normand, of Mandeville, who covers Livingston parish for the show. “We have all put in so much time and effort to make every aspect of the shows perfect, and it’s really just rewarding to win this and see our hard work paying off.”
Lorraine Weiskopf, of Covington, covers St. Tammany Parish. Although she graduates in May, WXXV-TV Ch. 25 (FOX/NBC) in Gulfport, Miss., has already hired Weiskopf as a news reporter.
Since the students are forced to work from home during the pandemic, and thus are unable to shoot interviews and footage to avoid face-to-face contact, their reports lean on phone interviews and graphics with timely information in the form of websites, phone numbers, URLs, and times and locations of the vital services provided in each parish.
Livestreaming of the 24/7 Southeastern Channel broadcast can be seen on Roku and Apple TV along with thesoutheasternchannel.com, which offers video on demand of all episodes at thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/covid-19/. The coronavirus update can also be accessed through the Southeastern Channel accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.