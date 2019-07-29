The owners of a now-controversial nightclub in the Village of Tangipahoa have filed suit against the Board of Aldermen, claiming the board violated the state's open meetings law, refused to answer public record requests and at least one has improperly received gift funds.

LaToia and Vanessa Williams, the owners of Club 81, said Monday that legal proceedings began in 21st Judicial District Court in early July after LaToia Williams filed a records request for police documents relating to her club, but she found further issues she's hoping to bring before the court about conduct in the town.

The suit, under listed attorney Charles Brumfield, names all three aldermen — Ricky Coleman, Deborah Cyprian and Shelia Martin — as well as contracted town attorney Kimberly Fultz. It does not name Mayor Trashica Robinson, who has publicly supported the club, nor the town's former clerk, who quit in early July.

Club 81 became a source of controversy in the last month when the village's Board of Aldermen moved to force the club to close two hours earlier. Currently the club is open only from 10 p.m. Fridays to 4 a.m. Saturdays, but the aldermen took issue with the club being the only establishment open that late in Tangipahoa Parish or any surrounding parishes, drawing concern about the crowd and public safety elements.

At a meeting in late June, the board approved an ordinance to restrict hours of barrooms in the village, mandating they close by 2 a.m. Despite Robinson being vocal about her intent to veto the ordinance in support of Club 81, she never got a chance to because the clerk quit before signing off on the ordinance and passing it along to the mayor.

The ordinance has since sat in limbo, as have the town's operations. Robinson said last week that a temporary clerk was put in place until the board could approve a permanent clerk, but both the mayor and aldermen Martin and Coleman had said they were hesitant to meet due to ongoing rifts between the two sides.

Though the court filing does not go into detail about the nature of the public records requests, Williams said she sought police department information as it pertained to issues with her club, and information about the town officials' operations. She said she believes the group improperly meets and is often talking in a group text form, which she says would violate the state's Open Meetings law.

"They constantly have meetings in violation of public open meeting law," Williams said. She alleged the aldermen talk about ordinances to be proposed without bringing those items to the board in the proper way. "And they're constantly texting each other," she said.

She claimed Cyprian had received an improper gift of $500 from the owner of Big Boss Plaza, a much-anticipated gas station store that would be the town's first new development in years.

In an phone interview Monday, Cyprian said her church, Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, did receive a donation from the new business, but she steadfastly claimed it was appropriate because the money went to the church not to her.

"I do not appreciate my personal life, my religion, being pulled into all of this," Cyprian said. "Maybe they're not church-going or whatever, but I'm not going to have my church life and this ordinance pulled into this. … They've barked up the wrong tree."

Cyprian said she's a secretary and part-time musician at the church.

Cyprian and Coleman both said they received summonses Monday in relation to Williams' filing, and both believe it's a personal attack stemming from the club hours ordinance.

"It's a disgrace for the town of Tangipahoa to be going through all this," Cyprian said. "There are other important things to be done other than this ordinance."

Cyprian said she is prepared to fight the civil lawsuit in court, and to involve her church's attorneys if need be about the donation issue.

She also lamented the state of the town's politics.

"There is nothing but garbage here; it's garbage," she said. "I really hope the state comes in and takes over."

The lawsuit is set for a hearing Sept. 3.