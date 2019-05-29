Area Cookery 2019.jpg

Livingston Parish competitors in the 2019 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest on May 14, 2019 at the Lions Club in Ponchatoula include, from left, kneeling, Anna Bravata, Caden Gates, Gavin Davis and Kaitlynn Anthony; middle row, Jewelie Green, Dalton Mahen, Layden Lewis, Colten Gates, Hailey Ramos and Hollie Johnston; and back row, Trey Tippit, Elizabeth Morales, Taylor Coates, Autumn Herring and Sawyer Herring.

 Provided photo from Christy Sore

Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2019 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest on May 14 at the Lions Club in Ponchatoula.

They each prepared a dish from a variety of categories including seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento contest.

Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first- through third-place winners in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.

While the judging was taking place, the 4-H members participated in several educational activities including the Germ Cave.

Winners from Livingston Parish include:

First Place

Hailey Ramos, South Fork Elementary; sugar — candy

Second Place

Hollie Johnston, Levi Milton Elementary; sugar — cakes

Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary; beef — low calorie

Third place

Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; beef — one dish Meal

Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; beef — quick and easy

Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary; poultry — processed poultry products

Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; poultry — other poultry products

Blue Ribbon

Trey Tippit, Doyle Elementary; sugar — pies

Elizabeth Morales, Doyle Elementary; bento contest

Red Ribbon

Kaitlynn Anthony, South Fork Elementary; egg — appetizer/salad

Dalton Mahen, Levi Milton Elementary; egg — main dish

White Ribbon

Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary; seafood — crab division

Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; seafood — oyster division

Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary; seafood — shrimp division

Autumn Herring, Holden Junior and Senior High; seafood — fish and other seafood division

Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; poultry — chicken

Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; egg — dessert

