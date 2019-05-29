Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2019 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest on May 14 at the Lions Club in Ponchatoula.
They each prepared a dish from a variety of categories including seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and bento contest.
Judges from around the area sampled the dishes and awarded first- through third-place winners in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.
While the judging was taking place, the 4-H members participated in several educational activities including the Germ Cave.
Winners from Livingston Parish include:
First Place
Hailey Ramos, South Fork Elementary; sugar — candy
Second Place
Hollie Johnston, Levi Milton Elementary; sugar — cakes
Sawyer Herring, Holden Elementary; beef — low calorie
Third place
Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; beef — one dish Meal
Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; beef — quick and easy
Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary; poultry — processed poultry products
Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; poultry — other poultry products
Blue Ribbon
Trey Tippit, Doyle Elementary; sugar — pies
Elizabeth Morales, Doyle Elementary; bento contest
Red Ribbon
Kaitlynn Anthony, South Fork Elementary; egg — appetizer/salad
Dalton Mahen, Levi Milton Elementary; egg — main dish
White Ribbon
Taylor Coates, French Settlement Elementary; seafood — crab division
Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle; seafood — oyster division
Gavin Davis, Southside Elementary; seafood — shrimp division
Autumn Herring, Holden Junior and Senior High; seafood — fish and other seafood division
Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; poultry — chicken
Layden Lewis, Lewis Vincent Elementary; egg — dessert