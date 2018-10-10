THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or yogurt and fruit parfait, banana

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Eggs and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

No School — Fair Holiday

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail 

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Pork chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple 

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples

Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sandwich or fruit and yogurt parfait, chilled pears

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, brown rice, garden salad, ranch dressing, crackers, potato salad

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast (garlic), oranges wedges

OCT. 18

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread

