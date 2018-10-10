THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or yogurt and fruit parfait, banana
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Eggs and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
No School — Fair Holiday
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced strawberries
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Pork chop or country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sandwich or fruit and yogurt parfait, chilled pears
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, brown rice, garden salad, ranch dressing, crackers, potato salad
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Italian spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, Texas toast (garlic), oranges wedges
OCT. 18
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread