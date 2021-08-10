Livingston Parish school principals and district leaders recently gathered for a two-day professional workshop where they heard from some of the nation’s top educational speakers, gaining greater insight and encouragement on instilling a "True Grit" process for learning on their campuses for the new school year.
True Grit, as it was explained at the conference, is the passion and perseverance to be successful. Throughout the various sessions, school leaders focused on keeping high expectations for their staff and students, on being flexible and open to new strategies for success, and on being patient and unbreakable to challenges that may occur during the year.
“This conference was a great opportunity for our district leadership to come together to learn from others across the country who have faced the challenges we have faced in our district, and to examine best practices and successful approaches that can help us overcome circumstances and thrive in today’s uncertain environment,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said, noting that the conference was held at the Solomon Episcopal Center in Loranger on July 20-21.
Tammy Kuhn, Livingston School’s Title II professional development coordinator, led the district’s effort to schedule and organize the conference. She said the district began organizing the event earlier this year to recognize the hard work that education leaders have put into their jobs over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to thank them for the passion and perseverance they have demonstrated — and continue to demonstrate — to ensure the children of Livingston Parish are provided with quality learning opportunities,” Kuhn said. “We know this new year will also present challenges, and we wanted to use this time to motivate them and express our support as they continue to show ‘True Grit’ into the upcoming school year.”
Murphy said attendees heard from Beth Houf, a middle school principal and co-author of the book “Lead Like a Pirate,” on the conference’s first day. Houf shared how educators can focus their passions to transform schools in a positive way. Her presentation was followed by breakout sessions that dealt with blended learning strategies, STEM-focused teaching, and self-care for educators.
During the workshops, the school leaders also read letters written by their administrative teams highlighting their interpretation and day-to-day application of a True Grit mentality, Murphy said.
“It’s an inspiring exercise to hear those you work with express their love and passion for the work they do. It’s a wonderful reminder that we are all here to support our children,” he said.
Brad Gustafson, a best-selling author and school principal recognized by the National School Boards Association as a “20 to Watch” educator, wrapped us the first day by encouraging local leaders to “hold on to the heart, mind and hope of education.”
The second day featured a presentation by Joe Sanfelippo, who shared a message about empowering students and staff to own their space and create a culture where trust thrives. Sanfelippo, a published author, spoke about research in his latest book: “Hacking Leadership: 10 Ways Great Leaders Inspire Learning That Teachers, Students, and Parents Love.”
His idea of “hacking leadership” is about finding innovative solutions to issues that have plagued systems for years and implementing them tomorrow. The focus is on practical application.
“We all know the problems exist, but knowledge of problems does not make our daily life in schools easier. Utilizing proven, effective tools will allow you and your team to find openings and create space for you to learn — space to learn, space to teach, and space to thrive,” Sanfelippo said.
Annette Breaux, a former teacher and curriculum coach, led a morning workshop session the second day of the conference that included concepts and case studies from her latest book, “101 Answers for New Teachers and Their Mentors.”
“It is always our mindset in Livingston Parish to take time to reflect on our successes and to search out ways to improve upon our efforts. This workshop gave our leadership that opportunity,” Murphy said.
“As we prepare for this new school year, we are committed to keeping our campuses safe and to implementing strategies that best benefit our students so we can make every learning opportunity count.”