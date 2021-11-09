Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite can both reflect upon a legacy of caring service and look forward to a promising future as a primary health care resource for residents of Tangipahoa Parish and beyond, as the hospital marks its 50th service anniversary, a news release said.
“This hospital was and continues to be about community,” local businessman Bill Hood said, crediting the many business and civic leaders, church communities and concerned citizens who have supported the facility throughout the years.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed plans for a large-scale celebration of the milestone, it is being commemorated in perhaps more meaningful ways through expansion of services, infrastructure upgrades and reflecting on the hospital’s past, present and future as a cornerstone of health care in the region it serves.
Hood’s own connection to the hospital runs deep. The hospital is named in memory of his father, Thomas James Hood, who died in 1957 after a heart attack at the age of 34 when the younger Hood was 7 years old. After Thomas Hood's death, his father, Arthur E. (“A.E.”) Hood Sr., purchased around 10 acres of land from the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Association Board and gifted it to Hospital Service District 2 of Tangipahoa Parish for the establishment of a hospital.
According to Bill Hood, the act was part of a larger plan to improve the lives of area residents in a meaningful way.
“At the time, my grandfather was in the car business and an active philanthropist in the community. There was a medical clinic in Amite, but no hospital. He made it his mission to join Hugh Goldsby, another local citizen who dreamed of establishing a local hospital, in pushing for it,” Bill Hood said.
“They really wanted to have an emergency room and hospital for the local people. That ER has saved many, many, many lives. Even in cases where patients are determined to need a higher level of care, they could be stabilized before being transferred to larger hospitals in Hammond, New Orleans or Baton Rouge for further treatment.”
Bill Hood points out that his grandfather was just one of many in the community who were instrumental in raising the building capital through bond sales, the securement of a Hill-Burton grant to establish health care services in a predominantly rural area and passage of tax millages. Others included Frank Patenotte Sr., Joseph Simpson, Dr. Ben Newell and Dr. Clinton Sharp. Still others gifted funds to help furnish the patient rooms.
Thanks to these collective efforts, Hood Memorial Hospital was dedicated on April 4, 1971, as a full-service acute care hospital with 32 patient beds. An additional 13 beds were added the next month. At the time, the Board of Commissioners included Chairman J. Hugh Goldsby, Secretary Joseph H. Simpson, Arthur E. Hood Sr., A.W. Reed, veterinarian Dr. Douglas Kent Jr. and Dr. Clinton M. Sharp.
Through the years, the emergency room was added, the Amite Rural Health Clinic was established and various challenges — many linked to the expense of delivering quality health care in rural areas — prompted the hospital to evolve in the 2000s into a 25-bed critical access facility while continuing to offer acute care services with 24/7 emergency room coverage, as well as swing beds for patients to receive skilled care, wound care and rehabilitative therapy. Through its board, the hospital further enforced its position by entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with North Oaks Health System (Hospital Service District 1 of Tangipahoa Parish) in late 2018 for consulting services and leadership.
Reflecting the tenacious and hopeful nature of the community it serves, the hospital has both survived and adapted to meet community need.
“Right now we’re really growing,” Hood Memorial Hospital CEO Mike Whittington said. “We’ve been able to accomplish numerous infrastructure improvements to expand services we provide to our community.”
The hospital has installed a new HEPA-filtered air-conditioning system, two backup generators and a new elevator. More obvious upgrades to the interior are aesthetic enhancements and new furnishings, including new beds with an upgraded nurse call system.
While much has evolved over the course of the hospital’s 50-year history, its mission to provide the highest level of affordable health care with empathy, compassion and a hometown approach to those it serves has likewise remained steadfast, the release said.
“The intent behind opening this hospital was to save lives,” Bill Hood said. “I use the hospital and clinic all the time. To this day, the care and treatment received has been a salvation to many and, I believe, surpassed the vision and expectations of its founding fathers. It’s truly a blessing to our community.”
