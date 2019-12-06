Jackpot winning ticket
A winning jackpot ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a convenience store in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket was purchased at a Circle K store in Kentwood.

The winning numbers for this week's drawing were announced Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Louisiana Lottery said a winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge convenience store.

