A winning jackpot ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a convenience store in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket was purchased at a Circle K store in Kentwood.

The winning numbers for this week's drawing were announced Wednesday.

JACKPOT!!! A $1,248,209 jackpot winning Lotto ticket for last night's drawing sold at Circle K Store #2723988 in Kentwood! DETAILS: https://t.co/WyZNKZyO6G pic.twitter.com/vtkYfFLoC8 — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) December 5, 2019

Earlier this week, the Louisiana Lottery said a winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge convenience store.